|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|32:53
|11-17
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|1
|28
|Vanderbilt
|28:15
|4-7
|0-0
|3-9
|0
|0
|8
|Reid
|25:14
|6-9
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|1
|13
|Beasley
|20:23
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|11
|Beverley
|21:26
|3-10
|5-5
|0-3
|12
|1
|11
|McDaniels
|28:58
|7-10
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|18
|Nowell
|27:36
|4-13
|0-0
|1-6
|5
|1
|8
|Prince
|23:21
|7-10
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|3
|17
|Knight
|13:17
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|Okogie
|11:21
|1-3
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Bolmaro
|3:38
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|McLaughlin
|3:38
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|49-93
|8-9
|11-40
|34
|14
|122
Percentages: FG .527, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 16-45, .356 (Edwards 5-10, McDaniels 4-5, Beasley 3-8, Prince 2-4, Okogie 1-3, Reid 1-3, Bolmaro 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1, Beverley 0-4, Nowell 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Okogie, Prince, Reid).
Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 4, Nowell 3, Okogie 3, Prince 2, Reid 2, Beverley, Knight, McDaniels).
Steals: 9 (Beverley 2, Prince 2, Edwards, Nowell, Okogie, Reid, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|24:36
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|7
|Morris Sr.
|24:14
|4-9
|3-3
|0-2
|2
|0
|12
|Ibaka
|19:54
|7-7
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|0
|17
|Bledsoe
|21:43
|0-3
|1-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|1
|Jackson
|21:10
|2-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Coffey
|28:57
|2-6
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|2
|9
|Moon
|26:07
|6-13
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|13
|Winslow
|21:33
|7-10
|1-1
|1-4
|2
|1
|15
|Johnson
|16:47
|2-6
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|9
|Gabriel
|15:54
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|Ennis III
|12:00
|4-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|10
|Scrubb
|7:05
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|39-78
|15-17
|4-31
|22
|10
|104
Percentages: FG .500, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Ennis III 2-2, Ibaka 2-2, Johnson 1-2, Mann 1-2, Scrubb 1-2, Coffey 1-4, Moon 1-4, Morris Sr. 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Gabriel 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Bledsoe 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ennis III, Ibaka, Moon).
Turnovers: 20 (Bledsoe 6, Jackson 3, Winslow 3, Ibaka 2, Mann 2, Coffey, Ennis III, Johnson, Morris Sr.).
Steals: 12 (Moon 4, Winslow 3, Bledsoe, Jackson, Johnson, Mann, Scrubb).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|26
|38
|21
|37
|—
|122
|L.A. Clippers
|21
|25
|19
|39
|—
|104
A_15,959 (18,997). T_1:58.