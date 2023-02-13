FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McDaniels31:217-83-72-42419
Prince22:283-50-00-1537
Gobert29:439-93-53-141321
Conley32:284-81-21-39412
Edwards35:4012-227-71-51432
Anderson24:114-94-41-45012
Rivers20:411-40-00-1022
McLaughlin15:321-20-02-2302
Nowell15:283-70-00-3037
Reid12:284-91-10-22310
Totals240:0048-8319-2610-392826124

Percentages: FG .578, FT .731.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Conley 3-6, McDaniels 2-3, Nowell 1-2, Prince 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Reid 1-5, McLaughlin 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Rivers 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, McDaniels).

Turnovers: 12 (Edwards 3, Gobert 3, Conley 2, Nowell 2, McDaniels, Reid).

Steals: 8 (Anderson 2, McDaniels 2, Conley, McLaughlin, Prince, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DALLASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bullock38:222-50-01-4016
Green37:553-110-23-4446
Powell14:292-21-20-1145
Doncic36:0310-2011-151-126333
Irving39:5015-232-22-56236
Wood22:337-128-82-52024
Pinson19:172-60-00-1156
Hardy16:161-20-00-0002
Ntilikina13:241-30-00-0113
McGee1:510-00-00-1010
Totals240:0043-8422-299-332121121

Percentages: FG .512, FT .759.

3-Point Goals: 13-39, .333 (Irving 4-9, Bullock 2-5, Pinson 2-5, Wood 2-6, Doncic 2-7, Ntilikina 1-2, Green 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Irving).

Turnovers: 9 (Doncic 4, Green 2, Irving 2, Hardy).

Steals: 5 (Irving 2, Doncic, Green, Wood).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota33323524124
Dallas23312839121

A_20,325 (19,200). T_2:18.

