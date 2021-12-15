MINNESOTA (124)
Edwards 14-21 0-0 38, Vanderbilt 3-3 0-0 6, Towns 12-18 5-5 32, Beverley 4-9 0-2 11, Russell 6-12 1-2 16, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 3-9 0-0 9, Reid 1-6 3-4 6, Beasley 2-6 1-1 5, Bolmaro 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 0-4 0-0 0, Okogie 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 45-88 11-16 124.
DENVER (107)
Gordon 2-6 3-4 8, Je.Green 3-8 4-5 10, Jokic 11-16 3-5 27, Barton 3-8 2-2 8, Morris 6-10 0-0 15, Cancar 0-3 2-2 2, Cornelie 2-3 0-0 4, Bol 0-1 0-0 0, Nnaji 5-8 1-3 13, Campazzo 2-8 0-0 6, Howard 4-13 2-2 14. Totals 38-84 17-23 107.
|Minnesota
|40
|35
|33
|16
|—
|124
|Denver
|32
|29
|27
|19
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 23-48 (Edwards 10-14, McDaniels 3-6, Beverley 3-7, Towns 3-7, Russell 3-8, Reid 1-3, Nowell 0-2), Denver 14-39 (Howard 4-9, Morris 3-5, Jokic 2-4, Nnaji 2-4, Campazzo 2-7, Gordon 1-3, Barton 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 39 (Russell, Vanderbilt 8), Denver 42 (Jokic 10). Assists_Minnesota 24 (Beverley 8), Denver 33 (Jokic 11). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Denver 15. A_15,365 (19,520)