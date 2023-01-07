|FG
|FT
|Reb
|L.A. CLIPPERS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mann
|23:33
|3-10
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Morris Sr.
|24:42
|5-11
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|12
|Zubac
|21:06
|4-8
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|9
|Jackson
|17:57
|1-9
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|2
|Kennard
|21:06
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|2
|11
|Brown
|26:54
|5-10
|4-8
|10-11
|0
|3
|14
|Wall
|25:47
|6-12
|2-3
|1-1
|8
|2
|14
|Powell
|24:41
|9-14
|0-1
|0-6
|0
|2
|21
|Covington
|24:32
|3-7
|5-6
|1-6
|1
|1
|12
|Coffey
|19:09
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|Boston Jr.
|5:19
|3-5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|8
|Preston
|5:14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|44-100
|18-27
|18-40
|22
|19
|115
Percentages: FG .440, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Powell 3-5, Morris Sr. 2-5, Boston Jr. 1-1, Kennard 1-2, Mann 1-3, Covington 1-4, Preston 0-1, Wall 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Jackson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wall 2, Kennard).
Turnovers: 8 (Kennard 2, Brown, Coffey, Morris Sr., Powell, Wall, Zubac).
Steals: 13 (Covington 3, Mann 2, Morris Sr. 2, Powell 2, Boston Jr., Brown, Jackson, Wall).
Technical Fouls: Morris Sr., 11:14 first; Mann, 8:44 first; Wall, 00:46 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|30:39
|5-7
|0-0
|1-7
|6
|2
|12
|McDaniels
|33:15
|6-10
|3-4
|1-4
|3
|1
|18
|Gobert
|36:15
|11-15
|3-5
|7-21
|0
|2
|25
|Edwards
|22:39
|2-7
|1-2
|0-3
|5
|1
|5
|Russell
|32:51
|7-12
|10-10
|0-5
|4
|4
|25
|Prince
|26:08
|3-9
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|10
|Rivers
|20:31
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|4
|Nowell
|17:57
|5-8
|3-3
|0-0
|6
|2
|14
|Reid
|9:15
|4-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|10
|Garza
|2:30
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Knight
|2:30
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan
|2:30
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Moore Jr.
|1:37
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Minott
|1:23
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-81
|23-29
|10-45
|28
|22
|128
Percentages: FG .568, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (McDaniels 3-6, Prince 3-9, Reid 2-2, Anderson 2-3, Ryan 1-1, Nowell 1-3, Russell 1-4, Garza 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Rivers 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Gobert 2, Anderson, Edwards, McDaniels, Minott, Russell).
Turnovers: 19 (Gobert 5, Prince 3, Anderson 2, Edwards 2, Nowell 2, Russell 2, Knight, McDaniels, Reid).
Steals: 4 (Russell 2, Nowell, Rivers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|21
|25
|36
|—
|115
|Minnesota
|37
|31
|32
|28
|—
|128
A_17,136 (19,356). T_2:18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.