FGFTReb
L.A. CLIPPERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mann23:333-103-40-11210
Morris Sr.24:425-110-01-10312
Zubac21:064-81-21-2119
Jackson17:571-90-01-1312
Kennard21:064-82-21-41211
Brown26:545-104-810-110314
Wall25:476-122-31-18214
Powell24:419-140-10-60221
Covington24:323-75-61-61112
Coffey19:091-50-01-3422
Boston Jr.5:193-51-11-3008
Preston5:140-10-00-1300
Totals240:0044-10018-2718-402219115

Percentages: FG .440, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Powell 3-5, Morris Sr. 2-5, Boston Jr. 1-1, Kennard 1-2, Mann 1-3, Covington 1-4, Preston 0-1, Wall 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Jackson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wall 2, Kennard).

Turnovers: 8 (Kennard 2, Brown, Coffey, Morris Sr., Powell, Wall, Zubac).

Steals: 13 (Covington 3, Mann 2, Morris Sr. 2, Powell 2, Boston Jr., Brown, Jackson, Wall).

Technical Fouls: Morris Sr., 11:14 first; Mann, 8:44 first; Wall, 00:46 third.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson30:395-70-01-76212
McDaniels33:156-103-41-43118
Gobert36:1511-153-57-210225
Edwards22:392-71-20-3515
Russell32:517-1210-100-54425
Prince26:083-91-31-31410
Rivers20:312-50-00-0244
Nowell17:575-83-30-06214
Reid9:154-40-00-00110
Garza2:300-22-20-0002
Knight2:300-00-00-0000
Ryan2:301-10-00-0003
Moore Jr.1:370-10-00-0100
Minott1:230-00-00-2010
Totals240:0046-8123-2910-452822128

Percentages: FG .568, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (McDaniels 3-6, Prince 3-9, Reid 2-2, Anderson 2-3, Ryan 1-1, Nowell 1-3, Russell 1-4, Garza 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Rivers 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Gobert 2, Anderson, Edwards, McDaniels, Minott, Russell).

Turnovers: 19 (Gobert 5, Prince 3, Anderson 2, Edwards 2, Nowell 2, Russell 2, Knight, McDaniels, Reid).

Steals: 4 (Russell 2, Nowell, Rivers).

Technical Fouls: None.

L.A. Clippers33212536115
Minnesota37313228128

A_17,136 (19,356). T_2:18.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you