L.A. CLIPPERS (115)
Mann 3-10 3-4 10, Morris Sr. 5-11 0-0 12, Zubac 4-8 1-2 9, Jackson 1-9 0-0 2, Kennard 4-8 2-2 11, Covington 3-7 5-6 12, Coffey 1-5 0-0 2, Brown 5-10 4-8 14, Boston Jr. 3-5 1-1 8, Powell 9-14 0-1 21, Preston 0-1 0-0 0, Wall 6-12 2-3 14. Totals 44-100 18-27 115.
MINNESOTA (128)
Anderson 5-7 0-0 12, McDaniels 6-10 3-4 18, Gobert 11-15 3-5 25, Edwards 2-7 1-2 5, Russell 7-12 10-10 25, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 3-9 1-3 10, Ryan 1-1 0-0 3, Reid 4-4 0-0 10, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-2 2-2 2, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-8 3-3 14, Rivers 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 46-81 23-29 128.
|L.A. Clippers
|33
|21
|25
|36
|—
|115
|Minnesota
|37
|31
|32
|28
|—
|128
3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 9-25 (Powell 3-5, Morris Sr. 2-5, Boston Jr. 1-1, Kennard 1-2, Mann 1-3, Covington 1-4, Preston 0-1, Wall 0-1, Zubac 0-1, Jackson 0-2), Minnesota 13-35 (McDaniels 3-6, Prince 3-9, Reid 2-2, Anderson 2-3, Ryan 1-1, Nowell 1-3, Russell 1-4, Garza 0-1, Edwards 0-3, Rivers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 40 (Brown 11), Minnesota 45 (Gobert 21). Assists_L.A. Clippers 22 (Wall 8), Minnesota 28 (Anderson, Nowell 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 19, Minnesota 22. A_17,136 (19,356)
