|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McDaniels
|30:56
|4-9
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|6
|9
|Towns
|36:37
|11-16
|4-6
|2-13
|3
|5
|29
|Gobert
|33:18
|5-10
|5-8
|4-13
|1
|3
|15
|Edwards
|31:08
|5-13
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|5
|10
|Russell
|35:10
|11-13
|4-6
|0-2
|12
|2
|30
|Prince
|21:46
|4-6
|10-10
|1-2
|1
|2
|19
|Anderson
|21:28
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|5
|3
|6
|Nowell
|14:40
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|9
|McLaughlin
|14:31
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|0
|2
|Rivers
|0:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-82
|25-34
|11-47
|30
|30
|129
Percentages: FG .561, FT .735.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns).
Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).
Steals: 5 (Anderson, Gobert, McDaniels, Russell, Towns).
Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 1:26 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEVELAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Love
|29:08
|3-11
|5-5
|2-5
|4
|3
|14
|Stevens
|30:18
|5-10
|5-6
|2-6
|1
|2
|15
|E.Mobley
|32:12
|1-4
|2-6
|5-13
|3
|4
|4
|Garland
|40:01
|16-31
|9-13
|1-2
|6
|3
|51
|LeVert
|27:35
|6-12
|0-0
|3-5
|5
|1
|13
|Okoro
|28:51
|3-4
|1-2
|3-3
|1
|2
|8
|Osman
|27:41
|4-10
|4-6
|0-4
|2
|4
|14
|Lopez
|16:15
|2-4
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
|5
|Neto
|5:25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diakite
|2:34
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|40-89
|27-39
|16-40
|22
|22
|124
Percentages: FG .449, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Garland 10-15, Love 3-8, Osman 2-4, LeVert 1-2, Okoro 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Diakite 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (LeVert).
Turnovers: 10 (E.Mobley 3, Garland 2, LeVert 2, Love, Okoro, Osman).
Steals: 6 (E.Mobley 2, Garland 2, Okoro 2).
Technical Fouls: Garland, 12:00 third; Cavaliers, 12:00 third.
|Minnesota
|40
|27
|37
|25
|—
|129
|Cleveland
|20
|30
|34
|40
|—
|124
A_19,432 (19,432).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.