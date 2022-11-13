FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McDaniels30:564-90-22-2069
Towns36:3711-164-62-133529
Gobert33:185-105-84-131315
Edwards31:085-130-00-71510
Russell35:1011-134-60-212230
Prince21:464-610-101-21219
Anderson21:282-50-00-3536
Nowell14:403-62-20-1139
McLaughlin14:311-40-02-4602
Rivers0:260-00-00-0010
Totals240:0046-8225-3411-473030129

Percentages: FG .561, FT .735.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Russell 4-5, Towns 3-6, Anderson 2-2, McDaniels 1-2, Prince 1-2, Nowell 1-3, McLaughlin 0-1, Edwards 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Towns).

Turnovers: 13 (Edwards 4, Gobert 3, McLaughlin 2, Russell 2, Towns 2).

Steals: 5 (Anderson, Gobert, McDaniels, Russell, Towns).

Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 1:26 fourth.

FGFTReb
CLEVELANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Love29:083-115-52-54314
Stevens30:185-105-62-61215
E.Mobley32:121-42-65-13344
Garland40:0116-319-131-26351
LeVert27:356-120-03-55113
Okoro28:513-41-23-3128
Osman27:414-104-60-42414
Lopez16:152-41-10-2025
Neto5:250-10-00-0000
Diakite2:340-20-00-0010
Totals240:0040-8927-3916-402222124

Percentages: FG .449, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 17-34, .500 (Garland 10-15, Love 3-8, Osman 2-4, LeVert 1-2, Okoro 1-2, Stevens 0-1, Diakite 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (LeVert).

Turnovers: 10 (E.Mobley 3, Garland 2, LeVert 2, Love, Okoro, Osman).

Steals: 6 (E.Mobley 2, Garland 2, Okoro 2).

Technical Fouls: Garland, 12:00 third; Cavaliers, 12:00 third.

Minnesota40273725129
Cleveland20303440124

A_19,432 (19,432).

