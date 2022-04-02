|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|40:01
|6-15
|3-4
|2-8
|7
|2
|18
|Vanderbilt
|22:39
|2-5
|0-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|4
|Towns
|31:12
|11-18
|6-6
|2-9
|0
|5
|32
|Beverley
|26:51
|2-8
|5-6
|2-5
|4
|4
|9
|Russell
|36:34
|6-12
|10-11
|1-3
|4
|1
|24
|Prince
|28:08
|6-9
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|2
|16
|Beasley
|23:08
|4-10
|3-3
|0-4
|2
|0
|15
|McLaughlin
|16:23
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|2
|9
|Reid
|15:04
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|9
|Totals
|240:00
|43-86
|31-36
|10-38
|26
|23
|136
Percentages: FG .500, FT .861.
3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Towns 4-7, Beasley 4-10, McLaughlin 3-3, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Russell 2-5, Prince 1-3, Beverley 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Towns 2, Reid, Vanderbilt).
Turnovers: 11 (Russell 3, Towns 3, Edwards 2, Beverley, Prince, Reid).
Steals: 14 (Beverley 6, Beasley 2, Edwards, Prince, Reid, Russell, Towns, Vanderbilt).
Technical Fouls: Russell, 8:48 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gordon
|37:55
|9-11
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|24
|Je.Green
|18:02
|3-3
|2-3
|0-1
|4
|4
|8
|Jokic
|43:23
|14-21
|10-12
|5-19
|8
|2
|38
|Barton
|31:17
|3-12
|1-1
|2-5
|4
|4
|8
|Morris
|30:57
|8-12
|3-3
|0-3
|6
|0
|23
|Hyland
|28:33
|3-14
|6-6
|0-4
|7
|2
|14
|Ja.Green
|18:17
|5-6
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|12
|Rivers
|14:22
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Reed
|12:37
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Cousins
|4:37
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|5
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|46-86
|26-29
|10-44
|36
|23
|130
Percentages: FG .535, FT .897.
3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Morris 4-5, Gordon 4-6, Hyland 2-12, Cousins 1-2, Barton 1-5, Reed 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Rivers 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hyland, Reed).
Turnovers: 18 (Cousins 4, Jokic 4, Hyland 3, Barton 2, Gordon 2, Morris 2, Je.Green).
Steals: 7 (Je.Green 2, Morris 2, Hyland, Jokic, Reed).
Technical Fouls: Cousins, 10:30 second; Jokic, 3:45 second.
|Minnesota
|40
|30
|28
|38
|—
|136
|Denver
|35
|30
|29
|36
|—
|130
A_19,612 (19,520). T_2:23.
