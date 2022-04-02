FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards40:016-153-42-87218
Vanderbilt22:392-50-11-4124
Towns31:1211-186-62-90532
Beverley26:512-85-62-5449
Russell36:346-1210-111-34124
Prince28:086-93-31-34216
Beasley23:084-103-30-42015
McLaughlin16:233-40-01-1329
Reid15:043-51-20-1159
Totals240:0043-8631-3610-382623136

Percentages: FG .500, FT .861.

3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Towns 4-7, Beasley 4-10, McLaughlin 3-3, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Russell 2-5, Prince 1-3, Beverley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Towns 2, Reid, Vanderbilt).

Turnovers: 11 (Russell 3, Towns 3, Edwards 2, Beverley, Prince, Reid).

Steals: 14 (Beverley 6, Beasley 2, Edwards, Prince, Reid, Russell, Towns, Vanderbilt).

Technical Fouls: Russell, 8:48 third.

FGFTReb
DENVERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gordon37:559-112-20-53124
Je.Green18:023-32-30-1448
Jokic43:2314-2110-125-198238
Barton31:173-121-12-5448
Morris30:578-123-30-36023
Hyland28:333-146-60-47214
Ja.Green18:175-62-22-31212
Rivers14:220-30-00-1110
Reed12:370-20-00-2120
Cousins4:371-20-01-1153
Totals240:0046-8626-2910-443623130

Percentages: FG .535, FT .897.

3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Morris 4-5, Gordon 4-6, Hyland 2-12, Cousins 1-2, Barton 1-5, Reed 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Rivers 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hyland, Reed).

Turnovers: 18 (Cousins 4, Jokic 4, Hyland 3, Barton 2, Gordon 2, Morris 2, Je.Green).

Steals: 7 (Je.Green 2, Morris 2, Hyland, Jokic, Reed).

Technical Fouls: Cousins, 10:30 second; Jokic, 3:45 second.

Minnesota40302838136
Denver35302936130

A_19,612 (19,520). T_2:23.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

