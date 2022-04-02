MINNESOTA (136)
Edwards 6-15 3-4 18, Vanderbilt 2-5 0-1 4, Towns 11-18 6-6 32, Beverley 2-8 5-6 9, Russell 6-12 10-11 24, Prince 6-9 3-3 16, Reid 3-5 1-2 9, Beasley 4-10 3-3 15, McLaughlin 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 43-86 31-36 136.
DENVER (130)
Gordon 9-11 2-2 24, Je.Green 3-3 2-3 8, Jokic 14-21 10-12 38, Barton 3-12 1-1 8, Morris 8-12 3-3 23, Ja.Green 5-6 2-2 12, Cousins 1-2 0-0 3, Hyland 3-14 6-6 14, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Rivers 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 26-29 130.
|Minnesota
|40
|30
|28
|38
|—
|136
|Denver
|35
|30
|29
|36
|—
|130
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 19-40 (Towns 4-7, Beasley 4-10, McLaughlin 3-3, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Russell 2-5, Prince 1-3, Beverley 0-1), Denver 12-35 (Morris 4-5, Gordon 4-6, Hyland 2-12, Cousins 1-2, Barton 1-5, Reed 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Rivers 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 38 (Towns 9), Denver 44 (Jokic 19). Assists_Minnesota 26 (Edwards 7), Denver 36 (Jokic 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 23, Denver 23. A_19,612 (19,520)
