MILWAUKEE (119)
Middleton 6-13 0-0 15, Portis 2-10 0-0 4, Lopez 6-10 3-3 15, Allen 4-7 2-2 13, Holiday 5-13 3-4 14, Ibaka 1-11 2-2 5, Nwora 3-7 0-0 8, T.Antetokounmpo 4-4 2-4 10, Carter 4-6 2-2 11, Connaughton 5-11 0-0 15, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 3-5 0-0 9. Totals 43-97 14-17 119.
MINNESOTA (138)
Edwards 9-16 2-2 25, Vanderbilt 3-4 3-4 9, Towns 6-12 9-11 25, Beverley 1-3 0-0 3, Russell 6-12 0-0 16, Knight 2-3 2-2 6, Layman 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 4-6 4-5 14, Reid 6-9 1-1 14, Beasley 3-9 1-1 9, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 3-5 0-0 7, Nowell 4-11 0-0 10, Okogie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 47-92 22-26 138.
|Milwaukee
|28
|28
|26
|37
|—
|119
|Minnesota
|34
|34
|38
|32
|—
|138
3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 19-52 (Connaughton 5-11, Matthews 3-5, Allen 3-6, Middleton 3-7, Nwora 2-4, Carter 1-3, Holiday 1-4, Ibaka 1-6, Lopez 0-2, Portis 0-4), Minnesota 22-47 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 4-6, Russell 4-8, Nowell 2-4, Prince 2-4, Beasley 2-5, Beverley 1-2, McLaughlin 1-2, Reid 1-4, Knight 0-1, Vanderbilt 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 51 (Portis 10), Minnesota 44 (Towns 11). Assists_Milwaukee 27 (Carter, Holiday 7), Minnesota 30 (Russell 9). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Minnesota 19. A_17,136 (19,356)