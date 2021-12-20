Minnesota737017
Chicago03069

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:03.

Second Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 37, 13:28.

Chi_FG Santos 34, 1:33.

Third Quarter

Min_Smith-Marsette 7 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:51.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Horsted 19 pass from Fields, :00.

MinChi
First downs1324
Total Net Yards193370
Rushes-yards33-13228-115
Passing61255
Punt Returns3-163-5
Kickoff Returns2-512-61
Interceptions Ret.0-01-27
Comp-Att-Int12-24-126-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-263-30
Punts7-42.1433-53.667
Fumbles-Lost1-04-3
Penalties-Yards7-549-91
Time of Possession30:4529:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-89, Nwangwu 3-33, Cousins 2-10. Chicago, Montgomery 18-60, Fields 7-35, Grant 2-17, Mooney 1-3.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 12-24-1-87. Chicago, Fields 26-39-0-285.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 4-47, Osborn 3-21, Cook 2-2, Conklin 1-7, Smith-Marsette 1-7, Ham 1-3. Chicago, Kmet 6-71, Mooney 5-63, Byrd 5-62, Montgomery 5-23, Herbert 3-34, Horsted 1-19, J.Graham 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 49.

