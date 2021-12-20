Minnesota737017
Chicago03069

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:03. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7; Cook 10 run. Minnesota 7, Chicago 0.

Second Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 37, 13:28. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 4:09. Key Play: Cook 10 run. Minnesota 10, Chicago 0.

Chi_FG Santos 34, 1:33. Drive: 12 plays, 49 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Montgomery 16 run; Fields 8 run on 3rd-and-3; Grant 4 run on 3rd-and-5; Fields 12 pass to Montgomery on 4th-and-1; Fields 11 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-24. Minnesota 10, Chicago 3.

Third Quarter

Min_Smith-Marsette 7 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:51. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: Cook 5 run on 3rd-and-18; Nwangwu 19 run; Nwangwu 11 run. Minnesota 17, Chicago 3.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Horsted 19 pass from Fields, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: Fields 16 pass to Herbert; Fields 10 pass to Herbert; Fields 10 pass to Kmet; Fields 13 pass to J.Graham on 4th-and-5; Fields 17 pass to Byrd. Minnesota 17, Chicago 9.

A_60,082.

MinChi
FIRST DOWNS1324
Rushing48
Passing513
Penalty43
THIRD DOWN EFF5-172-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-12-5
TOTAL NET YARDS193370
Total Plays6170
Avg Gain3.25.3
NET YARDS RUSHING132115
Rushes3328
Avg per rush4.04.107
NET YARDS PASSING61255
Sacked-Yds lost4-263-30
Gross-Yds passing87285
Completed-Att.12-2426-39
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play2.1796.071
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-4-22-1-0
PUNTS-Avg.7-42.1433-53.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-01-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6793
Punt Returns3-163-5
Kickoff Returns2-512-61
Interceptions0-01-27
PENALTIES-Yds7-549-91
FUMBLES-Lost1-04-3
TIME OF POSSESSION30:4529:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-89, Nwangwu 3-33, Cousins 2-10. Chicago, Montgomery 18-60, Fields 7-35, Grant 2-17, Mooney 1-3.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 12-24-1-87. Chicago, Fields 26-39-0-285.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 4-47, Osborn 3-21, Cook 2-2, Conklin 1-7, Smith-Marsette 1-7, Ham 1-3. Chicago, Kmet 6-71, Mooney 5-63, Byrd 5-62, Montgomery 5-23, Herbert 3-34, Horsted 1-19, J.Graham 1-13.

PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Osborn 3-16. Chicago, Grant 2-5, Byrd 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 2-51. Chicago, Herbert 2-61.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Wonnum 7-1-3, H.Smith 7-1-0, Dantzler 6-1-0, Peterson 5-1-0, Kendricks 4-3-0, Woods 3-0-0, Barr 2-3-0, Alexander 2-2-0, Vigil 2-2-0, J.Lynch 2-1-0, Richardson 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Pierce 1-2-0, Cleveland 1-0-0. Chicago, Ogletree 6-2-0, Tabor 4-2-0, Hicks 4-1-2, Smith 3-7-0, Bush 3-1-0, Vildor 3-1-0, T.Graham 2-5-0, Quinn 2-2-2, Nichols 1-4-0, Irvin 1-3-0, Blackson 1-2-0, Goldman 1-0-0, Mooney 1-0-0, Hunt 0-2-0, Christian 0-1-0, L.Mack 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, None. Chicago, Bush 1-27.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 49.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Greg Gautreaux, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

