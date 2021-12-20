|Minnesota
|7
|3
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Chicago
|0
|3
|0
|6
|—
|9
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 12 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:03. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 4:37. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7; Cook 10 run. Minnesota 7, Chicago 0.
Second Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 37, 13:28. Drive: 8 plays, 34 yards, 4:09. Key Play: Cook 10 run. Minnesota 10, Chicago 0.
Chi_FG Santos 34, 1:33. Drive: 12 plays, 49 yards, 5:55. Key Plays: Montgomery 16 run; Fields 8 run on 3rd-and-3; Grant 4 run on 3rd-and-5; Fields 12 pass to Montgomery on 4th-and-1; Fields 11 pass to Byrd on 3rd-and-24. Minnesota 10, Chicago 3.
Third Quarter
Min_Smith-Marsette 7 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 5:51. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 5:41. Key Plays: Cook 5 run on 3rd-and-18; Nwangwu 19 run; Nwangwu 11 run. Minnesota 17, Chicago 3.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Horsted 19 pass from Fields, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 1:52. Key Plays: Fields 16 pass to Herbert; Fields 10 pass to Herbert; Fields 10 pass to Kmet; Fields 13 pass to J.Graham on 4th-and-5; Fields 17 pass to Byrd. Minnesota 17, Chicago 9.
A_60,082.
|Min
|Chi
|FIRST DOWNS
|13
|24
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|5
|13
|Penalty
|4
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-17
|2-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|2-5
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|193
|370
|Total Plays
|61
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|132
|115
|Rushes
|33
|28
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|4.107
|NET YARDS PASSING
|61
|255
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-26
|3-30
|Gross-Yds passing
|87
|285
|Completed-Att.
|12-24
|26-39
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|2.179
|6.071
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-4-2
|2-1-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|7-42.143
|3-53.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|1-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|67
|93
|Punt Returns
|3-16
|3-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-51
|2-61
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-27
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-54
|9-91
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|4-3
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|30:45
|29:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 28-89, Nwangwu 3-33, Cousins 2-10. Chicago, Montgomery 18-60, Fields 7-35, Grant 2-17, Mooney 1-3.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 12-24-1-87. Chicago, Fields 26-39-0-285.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 4-47, Osborn 3-21, Cook 2-2, Conklin 1-7, Smith-Marsette 1-7, Ham 1-3. Chicago, Kmet 6-71, Mooney 5-63, Byrd 5-62, Montgomery 5-23, Herbert 3-34, Horsted 1-19, J.Graham 1-13.
PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Osborn 3-16. Chicago, Grant 2-5, Byrd 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 2-51. Chicago, Herbert 2-61.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Wonnum 7-1-3, H.Smith 7-1-0, Dantzler 6-1-0, Peterson 5-1-0, Kendricks 4-3-0, Woods 3-0-0, Barr 2-3-0, Alexander 2-2-0, Vigil 2-2-0, J.Lynch 2-1-0, Richardson 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, Pierce 1-2-0, Cleveland 1-0-0. Chicago, Ogletree 6-2-0, Tabor 4-2-0, Hicks 4-1-2, Smith 3-7-0, Bush 3-1-0, Vildor 3-1-0, T.Graham 2-5-0, Quinn 2-2-2, Nichols 1-4-0, Irvin 1-3-0, Blackson 1-2-0, Goldman 1-0-0, Mooney 1-0-0, Hunt 0-2-0, Christian 0-1-0, L.Mack 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, None. Chicago, Bush 1-27.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Chicago, Santos 49.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Greg Gautreaux, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.