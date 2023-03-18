|Minnesota
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Colorado
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Colorado, Bassett, 1 (Barrios), 49th minute; 2, Minnesota, Amarilla, 1 (penalty kick), 54th; 3, Minnesota, Tapias, 1 (Fragapane), 82nd.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Clinton Irwin; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Abraham Rodriguez.
Yellow Cards_Max, Colorado, 35th; St. Clair, Minnesota, 57th; Arriaga, Minnesota, 58th; Priso, Colorado, 81st; Wilson, Colorado, 81st.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Brooke Mayo, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Jeffrey Greeson.
A_12,538.
Lineups
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor (Zarek Valentin, 90th+4); Kervin Arriaga, Hassani Dotson (Franco Fragapane, 56th), Robin Lod, Joseph Rosales (Brent Kallman, 90th), Miguel Tapias; Mender Garcia (Luis Amarilla, 46th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Anthony Markanich, Andreas Maxso, Daniel Wilson; Cole Bassett, Max (Diego Rubio, 61st), Sam Nicholson (Jack Price, 60th, Ralph Priso, 71st), Connor Ronan (Kevin Cabral, 83rd); Michael Barrios (Jonathan Lewis, 71st), Darren Yapi.
