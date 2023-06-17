DetroitMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27030Totals27232
Vierling rf4000Buxton dh4000
Torkelson 1b3000Solano 1b3000
Carpenter lf3000Correa ss4000
Báez ss3000Farmer 2b3000
Maton 2b3010Lewis 3b2100
Short 3b2000Castro lf2110
Cabrera dh3010Kirilloff rf3011
Rogers c2000Kepler rf0000
McKinstry ph1010Jeffers c3001
Marisnick cf2000Taylor cf3010
Haase ph1000

Detroit0000000000
Minnesota00002000x2

DP_Detroit 0, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 1, Minnesota 4. 2B_Cabrera (9), Taylor (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Wentz L,1-7622219
Alexander210022
Minnesota
De León200002
Pagán12-300000
Headrick W,1-021-310012
Stewart H,6100000
Jax H,8110000
Duran S,9-10110001

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:06. A_26,950 (38,544).

