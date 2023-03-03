|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
First Period_1, Minnesota, Kaprizov 38 (Spurgeon, Zuccarello), 0:44. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 12 (Garland, Kravtsov), 14:03 (pp). Penalties_Dewar, MIN (Delay of Game), 3:00; Dries, VAN (High Sticking), 5:11; Kaprizov, MIN (Tripping), 12:31.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 39 (Hartman, Reaves), 3:40. Penalties_Burroughs, VAN (Holding), 6:55; Pettersson, VAN (Delay of Game), 7:05.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Burroughs, VAN (Fighting), 2:17; Duhaime, MIN (Fighting), 2:17; Dewar, MIN (Tripping), 4:47; Myers, VAN (Delay of Game), 7:31; Miller, VAN (Holding), 18:54.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-11-11_36. Vancouver 6-10-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 5; Vancouver 1 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Fleury 19-13-3 (22 shots-21 saves). Vancouver, Demko 4-11-2 (36-34).
A_18,903 (18,910). T_2:29.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Jesse Marquis.
