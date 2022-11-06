Minnesota7001320
Washington037717

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:17.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Slye 44, :37.

Third Quarter

Was_Samuel 49 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:01.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Milne 6 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:12.

Min_FG Joseph 25, 10:46.

Min_Cook 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46.

Min_FG Joseph 28, :12.

A_58,651.

MinWas
First downs1718
Total Net Yards301263
Rushes-yards22-5630-137
Passing245126
Punt Returns2-115-41
Kickoff Returns1-132-68
Interceptions Ret.1-351-0
Comp-Att-Int23-41-115-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-173-23
Punts6-51.6675-48.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-423-26
Time of Possession29:1330:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 17-47, Jefferson 1-10, Mattison 2-1, Cousins 2-(minus 2). Washington, Robinson 13-44, Gibson 11-36, Rogers 1-24, Heinicke 4-17, Samuel 1-16.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 22-40-1-265, Mullens 1-1-0-(minus 3). Washington, Heinicke 15-28-1-149.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Hockenson 9-70, Jefferson 7-115, Thielen 3-67, Cook 2-9, Mundt 1-1, Mattison 1-0. Washington, McLaurin 5-56, Samuel 3-65, Gibson 2-11, Robinson 2-(minus 6), Sims 1-12, Milne 1-6, Bates 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you