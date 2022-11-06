|Minnesota
|7
|0
|0
|13
|—
|20
|Washington
|0
|3
|7
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:17.
Second Quarter
Was_FG Slye 44, :37.
Third Quarter
Was_Samuel 49 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:01.
Fourth Quarter
Was_Milne 6 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 14:12.
Min_FG Joseph 25, 10:46.
Min_Cook 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46.
Min_FG Joseph 28, :12.
A_58,651.
|Min
|Was
|First downs
|17
|18
|Total Net Yards
|301
|263
|Rushes-yards
|22-56
|30-137
|Passing
|245
|126
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|5-41
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|2-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-35
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-41-1
|15-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|3-23
|Punts
|6-51.667
|5-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-42
|3-26
|Time of Possession
|29:13
|30:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 17-47, Jefferson 1-10, Mattison 2-1, Cousins 2-(minus 2). Washington, Robinson 13-44, Gibson 11-36, Rogers 1-24, Heinicke 4-17, Samuel 1-16.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 22-40-1-265, Mullens 1-1-0-(minus 3). Washington, Heinicke 15-28-1-149.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Hockenson 9-70, Jefferson 7-115, Thielen 3-67, Cook 2-9, Mundt 1-1, Mattison 1-0. Washington, McLaurin 5-56, Samuel 3-65, Gibson 2-11, Robinson 2-(minus 6), Sims 1-12, Milne 1-6, Bates 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
