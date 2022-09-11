|Green Bay
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Minnesota
|7
|10
|3
|3
|—
|23
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:17.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 28, 3:54.
Min_Jefferson 36 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :35.
Third Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 56, 9:46.
GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 5:16.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 29, 6:48.
A_66,959.
|GB
|Min
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|338
|395
|Rushes-yards
|18-111
|28-126
|Passing
|227
|269
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-39-1
|23-32-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|1-8
|Punts
|4-44.75
|5-46.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|28:37
|31:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 5-49, Dillon 10-45, Doubs 1-11, Watson 1-7, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 20-90, Mattison 8-36.
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-34-1-195, Love 4-5-0-65. Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-277.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Dillon 5-46, Doubs 4-37, Tonyan 3-36, A.Jones 3-27, Watkins 3-18, Watson 2-34, Deguara 2-28, Cobb 2-14, Winfree 1-17, T.Davis 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-184, Thielen 3-36, Cook 3-18, Mundt 3-17, Osborn 3-14, Ham 1-6, Ellefson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
