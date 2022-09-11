Green Bay00707
Minnesota7103323

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:17.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 28, 3:54.

Min_Jefferson 36 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :35.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 56, 9:46.

GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 5:16.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 29, 6:48.

A_66,959.

GBMin
First downs2119
Total Net Yards338395
Rushes-yards18-11128-126
Passing227269
Punt Returns1-121-7
Kickoff Returns1-141-25
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int26-39-123-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-331-8
Punts4-44.755-46.4
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards2-103-20
Time of Possession28:3731:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 5-49, Dillon 10-45, Doubs 1-11, Watson 1-7, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 20-90, Mattison 8-36.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-34-1-195, Love 4-5-0-65. Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-277.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Dillon 5-46, Doubs 4-37, Tonyan 3-36, A.Jones 3-27, Watkins 3-18, Watson 2-34, Deguara 2-28, Cobb 2-14, Winfree 1-17, T.Davis 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-184, Thielen 3-36, Cook 3-18, Mundt 3-17, Osborn 3-14, Ham 1-6, Ellefson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

