Green Bay00707
Minnesota7103323

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 5 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 9:17. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 5:43. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 22; Cousins 12 pass to Mundt; Cousins 20 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5; Cousins 22 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 7 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-8. Minnesota 7, Green Bay 0.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 28, 3:54. Drive: 8 plays, 89 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Cook 12 run; Cousins 64 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 10, Green Bay 0.

Min_Jefferson 36 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :35. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 2:23. Key Plays: Cook 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Cousins 11 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 17, Green Bay 0.

Third Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 56, 9:46. Drive: 4 plays, -5 yards, 2:20. Minnesota 20, Green Bay 0.

GB_Dillon 2 run (Crosby kick), 5:16. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:30. Key Plays: A.Jones 29 run; Dillon 11 run; Doubs 11 run. Minnesota 20, Green Bay 7.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 29, 6:48. Drive: 12 plays, 74 yards, 5:04. Key Plays: Cousins 22 pass to Thielen; Cousins 21 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-7; Mattison 10 run. Minnesota 23, Green Bay 7.

A_66,959.

GBMin
FIRST DOWNS2119
Rushing87
Passing1312
Penalty00
THIRD DOWN EFF3-94-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-21-1
TOTAL NET YARDS338395
Total Plays6161
Avg Gain5.56.5
NET YARDS RUSHING111126
Rushes1828
Avg per rush6.1674.5
NET YARDS PASSING227269
Sacked-Yds lost4-331-8
Gross-Yds passing260277
Completed-Att.26-3923-32
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play5.2798.152
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-2-16-5-5
PUNTS-Avg.4-44.755-46.4
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE2632
Punt Returns1-121-7
Kickoff Returns1-141-25
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds2-103-20
FUMBLES-Lost1-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION28:3731:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Green Bay, A.Jones 5-49, Dillon 10-45, Doubs 1-11, Watson 1-7, Aa.Rodgers 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 20-90, Mattison 8-36.

PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 22-34-1-195, Love 4-5-0-65. Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-277.

RECEIVING_Green Bay, Dillon 5-46, Doubs 4-37, Tonyan 3-36, A.Jones 3-27, Watkins 3-18, Watson 2-34, Deguara 2-28, Cobb 2-14, Winfree 1-17, T.Davis 1-3. Minnesota, Jefferson 9-184, Thielen 3-36, Cook 3-18, Mundt 3-17, Osborn 3-14, Ham 1-6, Ellefson 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-12. Minnesota, Reagor 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, Am.Rodgers 1-14. Minnesota, Nwangwu 1-25.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Q.Walker 7-1-0, Campbell 5-6-0, Alexander 4-1-0, Douglas 4-0-0, Gary 3-4-1, Clark 3-1-0, Reed 3-1-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Amos 2-1-0, Lowry 2-1-0, Smith 2-1-0, Enagbare 2-0-0, Savage 2-0-0, Cobb 1-0-0, McDuffie 1-0-0, Newman 1-0-0, Nixon 1-0-0, Slaton 0-2-0, Wyatt 0-1-0. Minnesota, Hicks 9-5-1, H.Smith 5-2-0, Dantzler 5-0-0, Bynum 4-3-0, Peterson 4-2-0, Sullivan 2-2-0, Hunter 2-1-1, Z.Smith 2-0-1, Wonnum 2-0-1, Kendricks 1-3-0, Evans 1-0-0, Phillips 0-3-0, Bullard 0-1-0, Lynch 0-1-0, Tomlinson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. Minnesota, H.Smith 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you