|Minnesota
|0
|13
|7
|7
|—
|27
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|10
|7
|3
|—
|20
Second Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 46, 14:12.
LAC_FG Hopkins 46, 11:33.
Min_FG G.Joseph 30, 6:38.
Min_Conklin 5 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 3:26.
LAC_Rountree 1 run (Hopkins kick), 1:30.
Third Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 2 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 10:40.
Min_Conklin 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 2:33.
Fourth Quarter
Min_D.Cook 1 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:29.
LAC_FG Hopkins 24, 4:36.
A_70,240.
|Min
|LAC
|First downs
|24
|20
|Total Net Yards
|381
|253
|Rushes-yards
|33-103
|19-82
|Passing
|278
|171
|Punt Returns
|3-69
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-14
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-37-0
|20-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|2-24
|Punts
|3-45.667
|5-48.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-118
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|36:15
|23:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 24-94, Mattison 4-16, Cousins 4-(minus 3), Jefferson 1-(minus 4). L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 11-44, Herbert 2-22, Rountree 5-10, Kelley 1-6.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-37-0-294. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 20-34-1-195.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 9-143, Thielen 5-65, Cook 3-24, Ham 3-13, Conklin 3-11, Mattison 1-24, Herndon 1-14. L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-98, Williams 4-33, Palmer 3-22, Ekeler 3-15, Parham 1-17, Cook 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.