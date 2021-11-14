Minnesota0137727
L.A. Chargers0107320

Second Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 46, 14:12.

LAC_FG Hopkins 46, 11:33.

Min_FG G.Joseph 30, 6:38.

Min_Conklin 5 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 3:26.

LAC_Rountree 1 run (Hopkins kick), 1:30.

Third Quarter

LAC_Ekeler 2 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 10:40.

Min_Conklin 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 2:33.

Fourth Quarter

Min_D.Cook 1 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:29.

LAC_FG Hopkins 24, 4:36.

A_70,240.

MinLAC
First downs2420
Total Net Yards381253
Rushes-yards33-10319-82
Passing278171
Punt Returns3-693-23
Kickoff Returns1-231-14
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int25-37-020-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-162-24
Punts3-45.6675-48.4
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards10-1187-52
Time of Possession36:1523:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 24-94, Mattison 4-16, Cousins 4-(minus 3), Jefferson 1-(minus 4). L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 11-44, Herbert 2-22, Rountree 5-10, Kelley 1-6.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-37-0-294. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 20-34-1-195.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 9-143, Thielen 5-65, Cook 3-24, Ham 3-13, Conklin 3-11, Mattison 1-24, Herndon 1-14. L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-98, Williams 4-33, Palmer 3-22, Ekeler 3-15, Parham 1-17, Cook 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you