|Minnesota
|0
|13
|7
|7
|—
|27
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|10
|7
|3
|—
|20
Second Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 46, 14:12. Drive: 10 plays, 59 yards, 6:00. Key Plays: Cousins 24 pass to Mattison; D.Cook 12 run; Cousins 3 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-10. Minnesota 3, L.A. Chargers 0.
LAC_FG Hopkins 46, 11:33. Drive: 7 plays, 48 yards, 2:39. Key Play: Herbert 18 pass to Allen. Minnesota 3, L.A. Chargers 3.
Min_FG G.Joseph 30, 6:38. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 4:55. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 39; Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-15; Cousins 21 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 6, L.A. Chargers 3.
Min_Conklin 5 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 3:26. Drive: 6 plays, 31 yards, 3:00. Key Plays: Kendricks 0 interception return to L.A. Chargers 4; Cousins 21 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 13, L.A. Chargers 3.
LAC_Rountree 1 run (Hopkins kick), 1:30. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 1:56. Key Plays: Herbert 17 run; Herbert 5 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-1. Minnesota 13, L.A. Chargers 10.
Third Quarter
LAC_Ekeler 2 pass from Herbert (Hopkins kick), 10:40. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Herbert 22 pass to Allen; Herbert 17 pass to Parham; Herbert 11 pass to Williams; Herbert 10 pass to J.Cook on 3rd-and-5. L.A. Chargers 17, Minnesota 13.
Min_Conklin 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 2:33. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Cousins 27 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 19 pass to Thielen. Minnesota 20, L.A. Chargers 17.
Fourth Quarter
Min_D.Cook 1 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:29. Drive: 12 plays, 68 yards, 7:04. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-5; Cousins 15 pass to D.Cook; Cousins 16 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-9; D.Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-3. Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 17.
LAC_FG Hopkins 24, 4:36. Drive: 13 plays, 69 yards, 4:53. Key Plays: Herbert 26 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-3; Herbert 13 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-5; Herbert 2 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-4. Minnesota 27, L.A. Chargers 20.
A_70,240.
|Min
|LAC
|FIRST DOWNS
|24
|20
|Rushing
|8
|3
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|2
|4
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-14
|5-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|381
|253
|Total Plays
|72
|55
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|4.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|103
|82
|Rushes
|33
|19
|Avg per rush
|3.121
|4.316
|NET YARDS PASSING
|278
|171
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-16
|2-24
|Gross-Yds passing
|294
|195
|Completed-Att.
|25-37
|20-34
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.128
|4.75
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-5
|5-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-45.667
|5-48.4
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|92
|37
|Punt Returns
|3-69
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-14
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|10-118
|7-52
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|36:15
|23:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 24-94, Mattison 4-16, Cousins 4-(minus 3), Jefferson 1-(minus 4). L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 11-44, Herbert 2-22, Rountree 5-10, Kelley 1-6.
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 25-37-0-294. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 20-34-1-195.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Jefferson 9-143, Thielen 5-65, Cook 3-24, Ham 3-13, Conklin 3-11, Mattison 1-24, Herndon 1-14. L.A. Chargers, Allen 8-98, Williams 4-33, Palmer 3-22, Ekeler 3-15, Parham 1-17, Cook 1-10.
PUNT RETURNS_Minnesota, Westbrook 3-69. L.A. Chargers, Roberts 3-23.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Minnesota, Nwangwu 1-23. L.A. Chargers, Roberts 1-14.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Minnesota, Kendricks 7-1-1, Breeland 6-0-0, Bynum 5-1-1, B.Lynch 4-2-0, Alexander 4-1-0, J.Lynch 3-1-0, Woods 3-0-0, Dantzler 2-0-0, Jones 1-1-0, Vigil 1-1-0, Tomlinson 0-2-0, Watts 0-1-0. L.A. Chargers, James 9-3-0, White 8-4-0, Campbell 6-0-0, Jones 3-3-0, Bosa 3-1-1, Murray 3-1-0, Gilman 2-4-0, Marshall 2-2-0, Tillery 2-1-0, Ogbongbemiga 2-0-1, Harris 2-0-0, Joseph 2-0-0, Nwosu 2-0-0, Allen 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Fackrell 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Minnesota, Kendricks 1-0. L.A. Chargers, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clay Martin, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Jerod Phillips, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ James Coleman, SJ Joe Larrew, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Brian Matoren.