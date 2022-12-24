|N.Y. Giants
|0
|7
|6
|11
|—
|24
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|0
|17
|—
|27
First Quarter
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40.
NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 44, 11:18.
NYG_FG Gano 44, 4:31.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12.
NYG_FG Gano 55, 6:24.
Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11.
NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01.
Min_FG Joseph 61, :04.
A_66,919.
|NYG
|Min
|First downs
|23
|22
|Total Net Yards
|445
|353
|Rushes-yards
|21-126
|19-83
|Passing
|319
|270
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-42-1
|34-48-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-15
|4-29
|Punts
|4-32.25
|5-48.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-63
|2-14
|Time of Possession
|29:19
|30:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 14-84, Jones 4-34, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 14-64, Mattison 4-17, Cousins 1-2.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 30-42-1-334. Minnesota, Cousins 34-48-0-299.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 8-90, Hodgins 8-89, Barkley 8-49, Slayton 4-79, Bellinger 2-27. Minnesota, Hockenson 13-109, Jefferson 12-133, Osborn 3-17, Cook 3-13, Mundt 1-16, Thielen 1-6, Ham 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
