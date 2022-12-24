N.Y. Giants0761124
Minnesota7301727

First Quarter

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40.

NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 44, 11:18.

NYG_FG Gano 44, 4:31.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12.

NYG_FG Gano 55, 6:24.

Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:11.

NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01.

Min_FG Joseph 61, :04.

A_66,919.

NYGMin
First downs2322
Total Net Yards445353
Rushes-yards21-12619-83
Passing319270
Punt Returns2-81-7
Kickoff Returns1-260-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-11
Comp-Att-Int30-42-134-48-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-154-29
Punts4-32.255-48.2
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-632-14
Time of Possession29:1930:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 14-84, Jones 4-34, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 14-64, Mattison 4-17, Cousins 1-2.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 30-42-1-334. Minnesota, Cousins 34-48-0-299.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 8-90, Hodgins 8-89, Barkley 8-49, Slayton 4-79, Bellinger 2-27. Minnesota, Hockenson 13-109, Jefferson 12-133, Osborn 3-17, Cook 3-13, Mundt 1-16, Thielen 1-6, Ham 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you