|N.Y. Giants
|0
|7
|6
|11
|—
|24
|Minnesota
|7
|3
|0
|17
|—
|27
First Quarter
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 16 pass to Hockenson; Cousins 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Minnesota 10, N.Y. Giants 0.
NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 5:17. Key Plays: Brightwell kick return to N.Y. Giants 31; D.Jones 12 pass to James; D.Jones 14 run. Minnesota 10, N.Y. Giants 7.
Third Quarter
NYG_FG Gano 44, 11:18. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:42. Key Play: D.Jones 22 pass to Slayton. N.Y. Giants 10, Minnesota 10.
NYG_FG Gano 44, 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 4:42. Key Plays: D.Jones 18 pass to Barkley; D.Jones 33 pass to James. N.Y. Giants 13, Minnesota 10.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Cousins 16 pass to Mundt; Cousins 17 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 5 pass to J.Jefferson on 3rd-and-5. Minnesota 17, N.Y. Giants 13.
NYG_FG Gano 55, 6:24. Drive: 6 plays, 18 yards, 2:31. Minnesota 17, N.Y. Giants 16.
Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:42. Drive: 5 plays, 29 yards, 00:59. Minnesota 24, N.Y. Giants 16.
NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 00:41. Key Plays: D.Jones 32 pass to Slayton on 3rd-and-2; D.Jones 8 run on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Giants 24, Minnesota 24.
Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. Drive: 9 plays, 33 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Cousins 16 pass to J.Jefferson on 3rd-and-8; Cousins 17 pass to J.Jefferson on 3rd-and-12. Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24.
|NYG
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|22
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|15
|16
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-11
|6-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|445
|353
|Total Plays
|66
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|5.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|126
|83
|Rushes
|21
|19
|Avg per rush
|6.0
|4.368
|NET YARDS PASSING
|319
|270
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-15
|4-29
|Gross-Yds passing
|334
|299
|Completed-Att.
|30-42
|34-48
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.089
|5.192
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|5-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-32.25
|5-48.2
|Punts blocked
|1
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|34
|18
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-26
|0-0
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-11
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-63
|2-14
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:55
|30:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 14-84, Jones 4-34, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 14-64, Mattison 4-17, Cousins 1-2.
PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 30-42-1-334. Minnesota, Cousins 34-48-0-299.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 8-90, Hodgins 8-89, Barkley 8-49, Slayton 4-79, Bellinger 2-27. Minnesota, Hockenson 13-109, Jefferson 12-133, Osborn 3-17, Cook 3-13, Mundt 1-16, Thielen 1-6, Ham 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, James 2-8. Minnesota, Reagor 1-7.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Brightwell 1-26. Minnesota, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Moreau 5-3-0, Lawrence 5-1-0, Holmes 4-2-0, Thibodeaux 4-2-0, J.Smith 3-7-1, McFadden 3-5-0, Love 3-3-0, Collins 3-1-1, Ward 3-1-0, L.Williams 2-2-1, Pinnock 2-1-0, McCloud 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Flott 1-3-0, Ojulari 1-1-1, Jefferson 1-0-0, R.Anderson 0-2-0, Ellis 0-1-0. Minnesota, Shelley 9-0-0, Kendricks 7-3-0, Hicks 5-5-0, Hunter 5-2-2, Peterson 4-0-0, Metellus 3-1-0, Bynum 2-1-0, H.Smith 2-1-0, Sullivan 2-1-0, Tomlinson 1-1-0, Asamoah 1-0-0, Otomewo 1-0-0, Phillips 1-0-0, Tonga 0-1-.5, Wonnum 0-1-.5, Jones 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, None. Minnesota, Peterson 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.
