N.Y. Giants0761124
Minnesota7301727

First Quarter

Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 16 pass to Hockenson; Cousins 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Minnesota 10, N.Y. Giants 0.

NYG_Hodgins 7 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 4:30. Drive: 11 plays, 69 yards, 5:17. Key Plays: Brightwell kick return to N.Y. Giants 31; D.Jones 12 pass to James; D.Jones 14 run. Minnesota 10, N.Y. Giants 7.

Third Quarter

NYG_FG Gano 44, 11:18. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:42. Key Play: D.Jones 22 pass to Slayton. N.Y. Giants 10, Minnesota 10.

NYG_FG Gano 44, 4:31. Drive: 8 plays, 55 yards, 4:42. Key Plays: D.Jones 18 pass to Barkley; D.Jones 33 pass to James. N.Y. Giants 13, Minnesota 10.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Hockenson 15 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 14:12. Drive: 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Cousins 16 pass to Mundt; Cousins 17 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 5 pass to J.Jefferson on 3rd-and-5. Minnesota 17, N.Y. Giants 13.

NYG_FG Gano 55, 6:24. Drive: 6 plays, 18 yards, 2:31. Minnesota 17, N.Y. Giants 16.

Min_J.Jefferson 17 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 2:42. Drive: 5 plays, 29 yards, 00:59. Minnesota 24, N.Y. Giants 16.

NYG_Barkley 27 run (Bellinger pass from D.Jones), 2:01. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 00:41. Key Plays: D.Jones 32 pass to Slayton on 3rd-and-2; D.Jones 8 run on 3rd-and-10. N.Y. Giants 24, Minnesota 24.

Min_FG Joseph 61, :04. Drive: 9 plays, 33 yards, 1:57. Key Plays: Cousins 16 pass to J.Jefferson on 3rd-and-8; Cousins 17 pass to J.Jefferson on 3rd-and-12. Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24.

NYGMin
FIRST DOWNS2322
Rushing64
Passing1516
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF3-116-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-1
TOTAL NET YARDS445353
Total Plays6671
Avg Gain6.75.0
NET YARDS RUSHING12683
Rushes2119
Avg per rush6.04.368
NET YARDS PASSING319270
Sacked-Yds lost3-154-29
Gross-Yds passing334299
Completed-Att.30-4234-48
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play7.0895.192
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-6-65-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.4-32.255-48.2
Punts blocked10
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE3418
Punt Returns2-81-7
Kickoff Returns1-260-0
Interceptions0-01-11
PENALTIES-Yds7-632-14
FUMBLES-Lost2-10-0
TIME OF POSSESSION28:5530:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Barkley 14-84, Jones 4-34, Breida 2-9, Brightwell 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 14-64, Mattison 4-17, Cousins 1-2.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 30-42-1-334. Minnesota, Cousins 34-48-0-299.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, James 8-90, Hodgins 8-89, Barkley 8-49, Slayton 4-79, Bellinger 2-27. Minnesota, Hockenson 13-109, Jefferson 12-133, Osborn 3-17, Cook 3-13, Mundt 1-16, Thielen 1-6, Ham 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, James 2-8. Minnesota, Reagor 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Giants, Brightwell 1-26. Minnesota, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Giants, Moreau 5-3-0, Lawrence 5-1-0, Holmes 4-2-0, Thibodeaux 4-2-0, J.Smith 3-7-1, McFadden 3-5-0, Love 3-3-0, Collins 3-1-1, Ward 3-1-0, L.Williams 2-2-1, Pinnock 2-1-0, McCloud 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Flott 1-3-0, Ojulari 1-1-1, Jefferson 1-0-0, R.Anderson 0-2-0, Ellis 0-1-0. Minnesota, Shelley 9-0-0, Kendricks 7-3-0, Hicks 5-5-0, Hunter 5-2-2, Peterson 4-0-0, Metellus 3-1-0, Bynum 2-1-0, H.Smith 2-1-0, Sullivan 2-1-0, Tomlinson 1-1-0, Asamoah 1-0-0, Otomewo 1-0-0, Phillips 1-0-0, Tonga 0-1-.5, Wonnum 0-1-.5, Jones 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Giants, None. Minnesota, Peterson 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.

