Detroit7710024
Minnesota01401428

First Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Seibert kick), 6:44.

Second Quarter

Det_Hockenson 5 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:38.

Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 8:50.

Min_Cook 4 run (G.Joseph kick), 1:12.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 40, 8:36.

Det_Jama.Williams 13 run (Seibert kick), 2:08.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Mattison 6 run (G.Joseph kick), 7:50.

Min_Osborn 28 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), :45.

A_66,638.

DetMin
First downs2330
Total Net Yards416373
Rushes-yards35-13925-123
Passing277250
Punt Returns2-232-20
Kickoff Returns3-605-115
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int25-41-124-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-10
Punts3-44.6673-52.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards7-593-15
Time of Possession34:0425:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 20-87, Swift 7-31, C.Reynolds 6-13, Goff 2-8. Minnesota, Cook 17-96, Mattison 7-28, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-41-1-277. Minnesota, Cousins 24-41-0-260.

RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-96, St. Brown 6-73, Chark 3-46, Hockenson 3-18, Swift 3-15, Jama.Williams 2-20, C.Reynolds 1-5, Raymond 1-4. Minnesota, Thielen 6-61, Osborn 5-73, Jefferson 3-14, I.Smith 2-32, Ellefson 2-24, Mundt 2-23, Ham 2-15, Mattison 1-16, Reagor 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Seibert 54, Seibert 48. Minnesota, G.Joseph 56, G.Joseph 56.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you