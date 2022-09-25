|Detroit
|7
|7
|10
|0
|—
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|14
|0
|14
|—
|28
First Quarter
Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Seibert kick), 6:44.
Second Quarter
Det_Hockenson 5 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:38.
Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 8:50.
Min_Cook 4 run (G.Joseph kick), 1:12.
Third Quarter
Det_FG Seibert 40, 8:36.
Det_Jama.Williams 13 run (Seibert kick), 2:08.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Mattison 6 run (G.Joseph kick), 7:50.
Min_Osborn 28 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), :45.
A_66,638.
|Det
|Min
|First downs
|23
|30
|Total Net Yards
|416
|373
|Rushes-yards
|35-139
|25-123
|Passing
|277
|250
|Punt Returns
|2-23
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|3-60
|5-115
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-41-1
|24-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-10
|Punts
|3-44.667
|3-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-59
|3-15
|Time of Possession
|34:04
|25:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 20-87, Swift 7-31, C.Reynolds 6-13, Goff 2-8. Minnesota, Cook 17-96, Mattison 7-28, Cousins 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-41-1-277. Minnesota, Cousins 24-41-0-260.
RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-96, St. Brown 6-73, Chark 3-46, Hockenson 3-18, Swift 3-15, Jama.Williams 2-20, C.Reynolds 1-5, Raymond 1-4. Minnesota, Thielen 6-61, Osborn 5-73, Jefferson 3-14, I.Smith 2-32, Ellefson 2-24, Mundt 2-23, Ham 2-15, Mattison 1-16, Reagor 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Seibert 54, Seibert 48. Minnesota, G.Joseph 56, G.Joseph 56.
