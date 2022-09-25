Detroit7710024
Minnesota01401428

First Quarter

Det_Jama.Williams 2 run (Seibert kick), 6:44. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 2:36. Key Plays: Goff 17 pass to Jama.Williams; Goff 30 pass to St. Brown on 4th-and-5. Detroit 7, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

Det_Hockenson 5 pass from Goff (Seibert kick), 13:38. Drive: 12 plays, 70 yards, 5:28. Key Plays: Jama.Williams 12 run; Swift 3 run on 3rd-and-4; Jama.Williams 5 run on 4th-and-1; Goff 4 pass to Raymond on 3rd-and-5; Goff 17 pass to J.Reynolds on 4th-and-1. Detroit 14, Minnesota 0.

Min_Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 8:50. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 20; Cousins 12 pass to Ham; Cousins 17 pass to I.Smith on 3rd-and-2; Cook 13 run. Detroit 14, Minnesota 7.

Min_Cook 4 run (G.Joseph kick), 1:12. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Cousins 6 pass to Thielen on 4th-and-6; Cousins 14 pass to Thielen; Cousins 15 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-4. Detroit 14, Minnesota 14.

Third Quarter

Det_FG Seibert 40, 8:36. Drive: 10 plays, 46 yards, 5:22. Key Plays: Goff 5 pass to C.Reynolds on 3rd-and-7; Goff 16 pass to J.Reynolds on 4th-and-2. Detroit 17, Minnesota 14.

Det_Jama.Williams 13 run (Seibert kick), 2:08. Drive: 5 plays, 54 yards, 2:38. Key Plays: Goff 8 pass to St. Brown on 3rd-and-3; Goff 26 pass to J.Reynolds. Detroit 24, Minnesota 14.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Mattison 6 run (G.Joseph kick), 7:50. Drive: 6 plays, 57 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Cousins 11 pass to Mundt; Cousins 10 pass to Thielen; Cousins 12 pass to Mundt. Detroit 24, Minnesota 21.

Min_Osborn 28 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), :45. Drive: 3 plays, 56 yards, 00:25. Key Play: Cousins 28 pass to Osborn. Minnesota 28, Detroit 24.

A_66,638.

DetMin
FIRST DOWNS2330
Rushing69
Passing1416
Penalty35
THIRD DOWN EFF3-162-9
FOURTH DOWN EFF4-61-2
TOTAL NET YARDS416373
Total Plays7667
Avg Gain5.55.6
NET YARDS RUSHING139123
Rushes3525
Avg per rush3.9714.92
NET YARDS PASSING277250
Sacked-Yds lost0-01-10
Gross-Yds passing277260
Completed-Att.25-4124-41
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.7565.952
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-2-05-5-2
PUNTS-Avg.3-44.6673-52.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE83135
Punt Returns2-232-20
Kickoff Returns3-605-115
Interceptions0-01-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-593-15
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION34:0425:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 20-87, Swift 7-31, C.Reynolds 6-13, Goff 2-8. Minnesota, Cook 17-96, Mattison 7-28, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Detroit, Goff 25-41-1-277. Minnesota, Cousins 24-41-0-260.

RECEIVING_Detroit, J.Reynolds 6-96, St. Brown 6-73, Chark 3-46, Hockenson 3-18, Swift 3-15, Jama.Williams 2-20, C.Reynolds 1-5, Raymond 1-4. Minnesota, Thielen 6-61, Osborn 5-73, Jefferson 3-14, I.Smith 2-32, Ellefson 2-24, Mundt 2-23, Ham 2-15, Mattison 1-16, Reagor 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Detroit, Raymond 2-23. Minnesota, Reagor 2-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Detroit, Ju.Jackson 3-60. Minnesota, Nwangwu 5-115.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Detroit, Anzalone 9-1-1, Oruwariye 7-2-0, Rodriguez 7-1-0, J.Hughes 5-3-0, Elliott 3-2-0, M.Hughes 2-1-0, Okudah 2-1-0, Board 2-0-0, C.Harris 2-0-0, Buggs 1-1-0, Walker 1-1-0, Chark 1-0-0, McNeill 1-0-0, Brockers 0-1-0. Minnesota, Hicks 10-4-0, Metellus 10-1-0, Dantzler 7-1-0, Kendricks 5-6-0, Peterson 5-0-0, Bullard 4-0-0, Hunter 3-0-0, Bynum 2-3-0, Phillips 2-2-0, Z.Smith 2-1-0, Sullivan 2-0-0, Tomlinson 1-3-0, Wonnum 1-0-0, Lynch 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Detroit, None. Minnesota, Metellus 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Detroit, Seibert 54, Seibert 48. Minnesota, G.Joseph 56, G.Joseph 56.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

