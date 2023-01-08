|Minnesota
|6
|10
|7
|6
|—
|29
|Chicago
|0
|6
|7
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
Min_Thielen 4 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 10:12.
Second Quarter
Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:20.
Min_FG Joseph 28, 4:57.
Chi_V.Jones 42 run (pass failed), 3:31.
Third Quarter
Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:25.
Chi_Kmet 11 pass from Peterman (Santos kick), 4:07.
Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 50, 14:55.
Min_FG Joseph 41, 3:39.
A_60,007.
|Min
|Chi
|First downs
|28
|13
|Total Net Yards
|482
|259
|Rushes-yards
|38-141
|22-118
|Passing
|341
|141
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|1--2
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-82
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-28
|1-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-33-1
|13-27-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-6
|Punts
|1-35.0
|3-37.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-41
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|36:36
|23:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Mattison 10-54, Cook 11-37, Chandler 6-20, Nwangwu 5-13, Mullens 4-8, Reagor 1-5, Thielen 1-4. Chicago, Herbert 10-50, V.Jones 1-42, Montgomery 7-21, Peterman 2-7, Boyle 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 17-20-0-225, Mullens 11-13-1-116. Chicago, Peterman 11-19-0-114, Boyle 2-8-2-33.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Osborn 5-117, Nailor 4-62, Ham 4-47, Jefferson 4-38, I.Smith 3-14, Reagor 2-17, Thielen 2-8, Hockenson 1-16, Nwangwu 1-16, Mattison 1-6, Cook 1-0. Chicago, Kmet 4-57, Claypool 2-29, Pettis 2-19, V.Jones 1-28, Harry 1-7, Pringle 1-5, St. Brown 1-3, Herbert 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
