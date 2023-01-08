Minnesota6107629
Chicago067013

First Quarter

Min_Thielen 4 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 10:12.

Second Quarter

Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:20.

Min_FG Joseph 28, 4:57.

Chi_V.Jones 42 run (pass failed), 3:31.

Third Quarter

Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:25.

Chi_Kmet 11 pass from Peterman (Santos kick), 4:07.

Fourth Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 50, 14:55.

Min_FG Joseph 41, 3:39.

A_60,007.

MinChi
First downs2813
Total Net Yards482259
Rushes-yards38-14122-118
Passing341141
Punt Returns1-41--2
Kickoff Returns0-04-82
Interceptions Ret.2-281-10
Comp-Att-Int28-33-113-27-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-6
Punts1-35.03-37.0
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards8-412-20
Time of Possession36:3623:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Mattison 10-54, Cook 11-37, Chandler 6-20, Nwangwu 5-13, Mullens 4-8, Reagor 1-5, Thielen 1-4. Chicago, Herbert 10-50, V.Jones 1-42, Montgomery 7-21, Peterman 2-7, Boyle 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 17-20-0-225, Mullens 11-13-1-116. Chicago, Peterman 11-19-0-114, Boyle 2-8-2-33.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Osborn 5-117, Nailor 4-62, Ham 4-47, Jefferson 4-38, I.Smith 3-14, Reagor 2-17, Thielen 2-8, Hockenson 1-16, Nwangwu 1-16, Mattison 1-6, Cook 1-0. Chicago, Kmet 4-57, Claypool 2-29, Pettis 2-19, V.Jones 1-28, Harry 1-7, Pringle 1-5, St. Brown 1-3, Herbert 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

