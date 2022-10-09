|Chicago
|3
|7
|9
|3
|—
|22
|Minnesota
|7
|14
|0
|8
|—
|29
First Quarter
Min_Cook 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:15.
Chi_FG Santos 50, 6:06.
Second Quarter
Min_Cook 5 run (Joseph kick), 14:55.
Min_Reagor 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:20.
Chi_Montgomery 9 run (Santos kick), 1:08.
Third Quarter
Chi_V.Jones 9 pass from Fields (pass failed), 10:24.
Chi_FG Santos 43, 1:05.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 51, 9:26.
Min_Cousins 1 run (Jefferson pass from Cousins), 2:26.
A_66,929.
|Chi
|Min
|First downs
|14
|29
|Total Net Yards
|271
|429
|Rushes-yards
|24-78
|31-117
|Passing
|193
|312
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-39
|3-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-18
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-0
|33-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-7
|Punts
|2-56.0
|1-15.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|7-70
|Time of Possession
|23:16
|36:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Fields 8-47, Montgomery 12-20, Herbert 4-11. Minnesota, Cook 18-94, Mattison 9-19, Cousins 4-4.
PASSING_Chicago, Fields 15-21-0-208. Minnesota, Cousins 32-41-1-296, Jefferson 1-1-0-23.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Montgomery 4-62, Kmet 4-45, Mooney 2-52, St. Brown 2-24, Smith-Marsette 1-15, V.Jones 1-9, Griffin 1-1. Minnesota, Jefferson 12-154, Osborn 5-41, I.Smith 4-42, Thielen 4-27, Mattison 3-21, Cook 2-27, Mundt 2-6, Reagor 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 53, Joseph 51.
