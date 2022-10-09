Chicago379322
Minnesota7140829

First Quarter

Min_Cook 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:15.

Chi_FG Santos 50, 6:06.

Second Quarter

Min_Cook 5 run (Joseph kick), 14:55.

Min_Reagor 1 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:20.

Chi_Montgomery 9 run (Santos kick), 1:08.

Third Quarter

Chi_V.Jones 9 pass from Fields (pass failed), 10:24.

Chi_FG Santos 43, 1:05.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 51, 9:26.

Min_Cousins 1 run (Jefferson pass from Cousins), 2:26.

A_66,929.

ChiMin
First downs1429
Total Net Yards271429
Rushes-yards24-7831-117
Passing193312
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns2-393-72
Interceptions Ret.1-180-0
Comp-Att-Int15-21-033-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-151-7
Punts2-56.01-15.0
Fumbles-Lost3-11-0
Penalties-Yards6-407-70
Time of Possession23:1636:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Fields 8-47, Montgomery 12-20, Herbert 4-11. Minnesota, Cook 18-94, Mattison 9-19, Cousins 4-4.

PASSING_Chicago, Fields 15-21-0-208. Minnesota, Cousins 32-41-1-296, Jefferson 1-1-0-23.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Montgomery 4-62, Kmet 4-45, Mooney 2-52, St. Brown 2-24, Smith-Marsette 1-15, V.Jones 1-9, Griffin 1-1. Minnesota, Jefferson 12-154, Osborn 5-41, I.Smith 4-42, Thielen 4-27, Mattison 3-21, Cook 2-27, Mundt 2-6, Reagor 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Joseph 53, Joseph 51.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

