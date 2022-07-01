BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3224218
Mullins cf401101.258
Hays rf400000.275
Santander dh400000.232
Mountcastle 1b402001.279
Rutschman c400001.213
Odor 2b400002.194
McKenna lf311001.240
Araúz 3b200001.107
b-Mancini ph100000.279
Nevin 3b000000.179
Mateo ss210111.197

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2835317
Arraez dh412001.343
1-Gordon pr010000.258
Buxton cf411202.231
Correa ss301001.302
Kepler rf200010.240
Polanco 2b300001.241
Miranda 1b301100.242
Kirilloff lf300000.237
Urshela 3b300001.255
Jeffers c100000.196
a-Sánchez ph-c200001.221

Baltimore001000010_240
Minnesota100000002_351

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Jeffers in the 5th. b-grounded out for Araúz in the 8th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.

E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21), off López. RBIs_Mullins (30), Mateo (19), Miranda (21), Buxton 2 (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Hays 2, Odor 2); Minnesota 0. RISP_Baltimore 0 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Rutschman.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins631115794.61
Pérez11-300000151.08
Bautista, H, 92-300002101.47
López, L, 3-4, BS, 13-16022200131.22
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan721117893.00
Thielbar2-311100125.65
Minaya, W, 1-011-310001277.04

Inherited runners-scored_Minaya 1-0. WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

