BaltimoreMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32242Totals28353
Mullins cf4011Arraez dh4120
Hays rf4000Gordon pr0100
Santander dh4000Buxton cf4112
Mountcastle 1b4020Correa ss3010
Rutschman c4000Kepler rf2000
Odor 2b4000Polanco 2b3000
McKenna lf3110Miranda 1b3011
Araúz 3b2000Kirilloff lf3000
Mancini ph1000Urshela 3b3000
Nevin 3b0000Jeffers c1000
Mateo ss2101Sánchez ph-c2000

Baltimore0010000102
Minnesota1000000023

E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Watkins631115
Pérez11-300000
Bautista H,92-300002
López L,3-4 BS,13-16022200
Minnesota
Ryan721117
Thielbar2-311100
Minaya W,1-011-310001

López pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

WP_Minaya.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

