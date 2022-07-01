|Baltimore
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arraez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Araúz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nevin 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Sánchez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
E_Polanco (6). LOB_Baltimore 4, Minnesota 2. 2B_Mullins (19), Mountcastle (16), McKenna (6), Arraez (10). HR_Buxton (21).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Watkins
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Pérez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bautista H,9
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|López L,3-4 BS,13-16
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Ryan
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Thielbar
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Minaya W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
López pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
WP_Minaya.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:41. A_25,540 (38,544).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.