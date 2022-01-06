|Minnesota
First Period_1, Boston, Hall 7 (Haula, Reilly), 6:35 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 14 (Zuccarello, Fiala), 15:25 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Sturm 6 (Brodin, Dewar), 16:48 (pp). Penalties_Reilly, BOS (Tripping), 0:32; Fiala, MIN (Hooking), 4:36; Dumba, MIN (Slashing), 4:36; Bergeron, BOS (Tripping), 6:11; Marchand, BOS (Holding), 14:49; Carlo, BOS (Interference), 14:49; Kaprizov, MIN (Roughing), 18:12; Blidh, BOS (Roughing), 18:12; Frederic, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 18:12.
Second Period_4, Minnesota, Boldy 1 (Brodin, Foligno), 12:26. 5, Boston, Marchand 12 (Bergeron, Grzelcyk), 15:35 (pp). Penalties_Goligoski, MIN (Interference), 4:27; Frederic, BOS (Fighting), 10:12; Kulikov, MIN (Fighting), 10:12; Boston bench, served by Smith (Boarding), 10:12; Bergeron, BOS (Interference), 13:03; Dumba, MIN (Interference), 15:10.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Frederic, BOS (Fighting), 1:12; Foligno, MIN (Fighting), 1:12; Boston bench, served by Smith (High Sticking), 1:12; Rossi, MIN (Tripping), 1:24.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 14-10-6_30. Boston 10-11-17_38.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 8; Boston 2 of 5.
Goalies_Minnesota, Kahkonen 5-2-1 (38 shots-36 saves). Boston, Swayman 8-6-2 (30-27).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:43.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Ryan Gibbons.