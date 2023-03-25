|Chicago
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Reaves 5, 7:45. Penalties_Reichel, CHI (Tripping), 4:46.
Third Period_2, Chicago, Reichel 4, 1:15. 3, Minnesota, Hartman 13, 18:49. 4, Minnesota, Gaudreau 14 (Spurgeon), 19:27 (en). Penalties_Eriksson Ek, MIN (Misconduct), 6:13; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Holding), 6:13; Foligno, MIN (Cross Checking), 9:09; Murphy, CHI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 9:09; Boldy, MIN (Tripping), 10:59.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 6-11-6_23. Minnesota 5-11-9_25.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 1.
Goalies_Chicago, Stalock 9-11-1 (24 shots-22 saves). Minnesota, Gustavsson 19-9-5 (23-22).
A_19,312 (18,064). T_2:21.
Referees_Francis Charron, Carter Sandlak. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Jesse Marquis.
