ChicagoMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32161Totals343103
Benintendi lf4010Solano 1b5020
Robert Jr. cf4010Buxton dh4010
Vaughn 1b2010Miranda 3b3010
González pr-rf0000Gordon lf-2b4000
Sheets rf-1b4000Jeffers c4220
Grandal dh4010Larnach rf-lf4000
Alberto 3b4000Farmer ss1000
Sosa 2b4111Castro pr-ss2121
Zavala c3010Julien 2b2000
Andrus ss3000Wallner rf1000
Taylor cf4022

Chicago0000000011
Minnesota00010002x3

DP_Chicago 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert Jr. (4), Zavala (1), Castro (1). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Sosa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Giolito L,0-1651127
Middleton2-320002
Diekman1-300000
Bummer2-322201
Santos1-310000
Minnesota
Gray W,2-0530025
Alcala H,2100000
J.López H,3110000
Jax H,4100010
Duran S,3-4121100

HBP_Giolito (Farmer). WP_J.López.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:37. A_17,658 (38,544).

