|Chicago
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Solano 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|González pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheets rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Larnach rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Castro pr-ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Julien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wallner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|02x
|—
|3
DP_Chicago 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert Jr. (4), Zavala (1), Castro (1). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Sosa (1).
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Giolito (Farmer). WP_J.López.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:37. A_17,658 (38,544).
