ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3216135
Benintendi lf401000.260
Robert Jr. cf401001.340
Vaughn 1b201020.279
2-González pr-rf000000.158
Sheets rf-1b400000.280
Grandal dh401000.263
Alberto 3b400002.222
Sosa 2b411101.250
Zavala c301010.308
Andrus ss300001.146

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals343103210
Solano 1b502000.333
Buxton dh401002.302
Miranda 3b301012.191
Gordon lf-2b400001.118
Jeffers c422001.400
Larnach rf-lf400002.283
Farmer ss100001.226
1-Castro pr-ss212100.154
Julien 2b200010.000
Wallner rf100000.000
Taylor cf402201.233

Chicago000000001_160
Minnesota00010002x_3100

1-ran for Farmer in the 4th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.

LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert Jr. (4), Zavala (1), Castro (1). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Sosa (1), off Duran. RBIs_Sosa (1), Taylor 2 (3), Castro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Grandal, Andrus, Sheets); Minnesota 5 (Gordon 3, Solano 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Minnesota 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Wallner. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Castro, Gordon, Solano).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 0-16511271086.00
Middleton2-320002200.00
Diekman1-30000027.94
Bummer2-322201153.86
Santos1-31000056.75
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 2-0530025780.53
Alcala, H, 2100000150.00
J.López, H, 3110000120.00
Jax, H, 4100010122.84
Duran, S, 3-4121100154.15

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Santos 1-1. HBP_Giolito (Farmer). WP_J.López.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:37. A_17,658 (38,544).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you