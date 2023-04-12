|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|5
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|2-González pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Sheets rf-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alberto 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Sosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|2
|10
|Solano 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.191
|Gordon lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Larnach rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Farmer ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|1-Castro pr-ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|Julien 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Wallner rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|02x_3
|10
|0
1-ran for Farmer in the 4th. 2-ran for Vaughn in the 8th.
LOB_Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B_Robert Jr. (4), Zavala (1), Castro (1). 3B_Jeffers (1). HR_Sosa (1), off Duran. RBIs_Sosa (1), Taylor 2 (3), Castro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Grandal, Andrus, Sheets); Minnesota 5 (Gordon 3, Solano 2). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Minnesota 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Taylor, Wallner. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Castro, Gordon, Solano).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 0-1
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|108
|6.00
|Middleton
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.94
|Bummer
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|Santos
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.75
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|78
|0.53
|Alcala, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|J.López, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Jax, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.84
|Duran, S, 3-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-0, Santos 1-1. HBP_Giolito (Farmer). WP_J.López.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:37. A_17,658 (38,544).
