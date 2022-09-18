MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35310339
Arraez 1b502200.317
Correa ss503001.283
Miranda 3b400001.271
Urshela dh300010.275
Cave lf411100.200
Sánchez c401002.213
Celestino cf310012.238
Wallner rf302001.250
Contreras rf111000.147
J.Palacios 2b300002.114
b-Gordon ph-2b000010.276

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2803037
Giménez 2b300000.297
Rosario dh400001.282
Ramírez 3b300011.278
Naylor 1b300011.252
Gonzalez rf400001.295
R.Palacios lf300001.232
Freeman ss301001.254
Hedges c100010.177
a-Benson ph100001.180
Maile c000000.222
Straw cf302000.216

Minnesota010000002_3101
Cleveland000000000_030

a-struck out for Hedges in the 8th. b-walked for J.Palacios in the 9th.

E_J.Palacios (5). LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Straw (21). HR_Cave (5), off Morris. RBIs_Cave (14), Arraez 2 (48).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Gonzalez). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Miranda, Cave, Rosario. GIDP_J.Palacios, R.Palacios, Hedges, Rosario.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Miranda, J.Palacios, Arraez; Correa, Arraez; Arraez, Correa, Arraez); Cleveland 2 (R.Palacios, Hedges, R.Palacios; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 12-872-330025953.61
Moran, H, 11-30000052.45
Duran, S, 8-8100012171.78
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morris, L, 0-2661116812.30
Morgan220001213.60
De Los Santos122222243.17

Inherited runners-scored_Moran 1-0. HBP_Ryan (Giménez).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T_2:43. A_19,601 (34,788).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

