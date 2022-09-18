|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|9
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Urshela dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|J.Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|b-Gordon ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|R.Palacios lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|a-Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|002_3
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Hedges in the 8th. b-walked for J.Palacios in the 9th.
E_J.Palacios (5). LOB_Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5. 2B_Straw (21). HR_Cave (5), off Morris. RBIs_Cave (14), Arraez 2 (48).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Gonzalez). RISP_Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Miranda, Cave, Rosario. GIDP_J.Palacios, R.Palacios, Hedges, Rosario.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Miranda, J.Palacios, Arraez; Correa, Arraez; Arraez, Correa, Arraez); Cleveland 2 (R.Palacios, Hedges, R.Palacios; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 12-8
|7
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|95
|3.61
|Moran, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.45
|Duran, S, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.78
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris, L, 0-2
|6
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|81
|2.30
|Morgan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.60
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|24
|3.17
Inherited runners-scored_Moran 1-0. HBP_Ryan (Giménez).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T_2:43. A_19,601 (34,788).
