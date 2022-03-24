Vancouver10102
Minnesota11013

First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 25 (Ekman-Larsson, Boeser), 4:13. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 33 (Hartman, Zuccarello), 8:08.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Fiala 21, 1:44.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Miller 27 (Pettersson, Hughes), 7:56 (pp).

Overtime_5, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 19 (Brodin, Kaprizov), 0:31.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 10-10-8-0_28. Minnesota 8-13-14-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 3; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 27-19-5 (36 shots-33 saves). Minnesota, Talbot 26-12-1 (28-26).

A_17,333 (18,064). T_2:39.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Mitch Hunt, Kiel Murchison.

