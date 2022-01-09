Chicago3113017
Minnesota0372131

First Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 43, 12:09. Drive: 8 plays, 39 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Herbert kick return to Chicago 37; Dalton 14 pass to Mooney; Dalton 16 pass to Mooney. Chicago 3, Minnesota 0.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 46, 4:55. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 4:03. Key Play: Dalton 18 pass to Mooney. Chicago 6, Minnesota 0.

Chi_Williams 23 pass from Dalton (A.Robinson pass from Dalton), :31. Drive: 9 plays, 67 yards, 2:39. Key Play: Dalton 14 pass to Byrd. Chicago 14, Minnesota 0.

Min_FG G.Joseph 39, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 55 yards, 00:31. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 24; Cousins 25 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 40 pass to Smith-Marsette. Chicago 14, Minnesota 3.

Third Quarter

Min_Smith-Marsette 44 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 12:24. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Play: Cook 25 run on 3rd-and-1. Chicago 14, Minnesota 10.

Chi_FG Santos 42, 1:37. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Dalton 19 pass to Kmet; Dalton 4 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-4. Chicago 17, Minnesota 10.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Jefferson 45 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 13:35. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:02. Key Play: Cousins 19 pass to Smith-Marsette on 3rd-and-7. Chicago 17, Minnesota 17.

Min_Osborn 21 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 8:04. Drive: 6 plays, 87 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Cousins 26 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4; Cook 29 run. Minnesota 24, Chicago 17.

Min_Peterson 66 interception return (G.Joseph kick), 4:54. Minnesota 31, Chicago 17.

A_66,625.

ChiMin
FIRST DOWNS2411
Rushing53
Passing178
Penalty20
THIRD DOWN EFF5-157-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-60-0
TOTAL NET YARDS356331
Total Plays8047
Avg Gain4.57.0
NET YARDS RUSHING90104
Rushes2522
Avg per rush3.64.727
NET YARDS PASSING266227
Sacked-Yds lost7-593-23
Gross-Yds passing325250
Completed-Att.33-4814-22
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play4.8369.08
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-35-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.1-43.06-45.333
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE83106
Punt Returns4-470-0
Kickoff Returns1-362-38
Interceptions0-02-68
PENALTIES-Yds2-104-47
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION36:4723:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 20-72, Herbert 4-11, Dalton 1-7. Minnesota, Cook 14-79, Mattison 5-18, Jefferson 1-4, Nwangwu 1-4, Cousins 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 33-48-2-325. Minnesota, Cousins 14-22-0-250.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Mooney 12-126, Byrd 5-47, Kmet 4-48, Williams 3-33, Robinson 2-22, J.Graham 2-16, Goodwin 2-13, Montgomery 2-7, Newsome 1-13. Minnesota, Jefferson 5-107, Smith-Marsette 3-103, Conklin 2-6, Osborn 1-21, Ham 1-7, Cook 1-3, Mattison 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Newsome 4-47. Minnesota, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Herbert 1-36. Minnesota, Nwangwu 2-38.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Jackson 4-1-0, Nichols 3-2-.5, Burns 3-0-0, Bush 3-0-0, Ta.Gipson 3-0-0, Smith 2-4-0, Tr.Gipson 1-3-.5, Ogletree 1-3-0, Hunt 1-1-0, J.Johnson 1-1-0, Blackson 1-0-1, Herbert 1-0-0, Kamara 1-0-0, Vildor 1-0-0, Tonga 0-3-0, Edwards 0-1-.5, Quinn 0-1-.5, T.Graham 0-1-0, Irvin 0-1-0. Minnesota, Dantzler 8-1-0, Barr 6-5-2, Peterson 6-1-0, Wonnum 5-2-2, Vigil 5-2-0, Tomlinson 4-2-1, Metellus 4-2-0, Woods 3-4-0, H.Smith 2-4-0, Dye 2-2-0, Willekes 2-1-2, Watts 1-2-0, Nickerson 1-0-0, Richardson 1-0-0, J.Lynch 0-2-0, McGill 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Minnesota, Peterson 1-66, B.Lynch 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

