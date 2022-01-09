|Chicago
|3
|11
|3
|0
|—
|17
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|7
|21
|—
|31
First Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 43, 12:09. Drive: 8 plays, 39 yards, 2:51. Key Plays: Herbert kick return to Chicago 37; Dalton 14 pass to Mooney; Dalton 16 pass to Mooney. Chicago 3, Minnesota 0.
Second Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 46, 4:55. Drive: 8 plays, 36 yards, 4:03. Key Play: Dalton 18 pass to Mooney. Chicago 6, Minnesota 0.
Chi_Williams 23 pass from Dalton (A.Robinson pass from Dalton), :31. Drive: 9 plays, 67 yards, 2:39. Key Play: Dalton 14 pass to Byrd. Chicago 14, Minnesota 0.
Min_FG G.Joseph 39, :00. Drive: 5 plays, 55 yards, 00:31. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 24; Cousins 25 pass to Jefferson; Cousins 40 pass to Smith-Marsette. Chicago 14, Minnesota 3.
Third Quarter
Min_Smith-Marsette 44 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 12:24. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Play: Cook 25 run on 3rd-and-1. Chicago 14, Minnesota 10.
Chi_FG Santos 42, 1:37. Drive: 9 plays, 34 yards, 4:10. Key Plays: Dalton 19 pass to Kmet; Dalton 4 pass to Montgomery on 3rd-and-4. Chicago 17, Minnesota 10.
Fourth Quarter
Min_Jefferson 45 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 13:35. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:02. Key Play: Cousins 19 pass to Smith-Marsette on 3rd-and-7. Chicago 17, Minnesota 17.
Min_Osborn 21 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 8:04. Drive: 6 plays, 87 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Cousins 26 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-4; Cook 29 run. Minnesota 24, Chicago 17.
Min_Peterson 66 interception return (G.Joseph kick), 4:54. Minnesota 31, Chicago 17.
A_66,625.
|Chi
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|24
|11
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|17
|8
|Penalty
|2
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-15
|7-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-6
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|356
|331
|Total Plays
|80
|47
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.0
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|90
|104
|Rushes
|25
|22
|Avg per rush
|3.6
|4.727
|NET YARDS PASSING
|266
|227
|Sacked-Yds lost
|7-59
|3-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|325
|250
|Completed-Att.
|33-48
|14-22
|Had Intercepted
|2
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.836
|9.08
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-3
|5-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-43.0
|6-45.333
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|83
|106
|Punt Returns
|4-47
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-36
|2-38
|Interceptions
|0-0
|2-68
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-10
|4-47
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|36:47
|23:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Chicago, Montgomery 20-72, Herbert 4-11, Dalton 1-7. Minnesota, Cook 14-79, Mattison 5-18, Jefferson 1-4, Nwangwu 1-4, Cousins 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Chicago, Dalton 33-48-2-325. Minnesota, Cousins 14-22-0-250.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Mooney 12-126, Byrd 5-47, Kmet 4-48, Williams 3-33, Robinson 2-22, J.Graham 2-16, Goodwin 2-13, Montgomery 2-7, Newsome 1-13. Minnesota, Jefferson 5-107, Smith-Marsette 3-103, Conklin 2-6, Osborn 1-21, Ham 1-7, Cook 1-3, Mattison 1-3.
PUNT RETURNS_Chicago, Newsome 4-47. Minnesota, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Chicago, Herbert 1-36. Minnesota, Nwangwu 2-38.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Chicago, Jackson 4-1-0, Nichols 3-2-.5, Burns 3-0-0, Bush 3-0-0, Ta.Gipson 3-0-0, Smith 2-4-0, Tr.Gipson 1-3-.5, Ogletree 1-3-0, Hunt 1-1-0, J.Johnson 1-1-0, Blackson 1-0-1, Herbert 1-0-0, Kamara 1-0-0, Vildor 1-0-0, Tonga 0-3-0, Edwards 0-1-.5, Quinn 0-1-.5, T.Graham 0-1-0, Irvin 0-1-0. Minnesota, Dantzler 8-1-0, Barr 6-5-2, Peterson 6-1-0, Wonnum 5-2-2, Vigil 5-2-0, Tomlinson 4-2-1, Metellus 4-2-0, Woods 3-4-0, H.Smith 2-4-0, Dye 2-2-0, Willekes 2-1-2, Watts 1-2-0, Nickerson 1-0-0, Richardson 1-0-0, J.Lynch 0-2-0, McGill 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Chicago, None. Minnesota, Peterson 1-66, B.Lynch 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Allen, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Greg Yette, Replay Carl Madsen.