|Green Bay
|3
|7
|7
|14
|—
|31
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|7
|11
|—
|34
First Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 54, 13:17. Drive: 6 plays, 39 yards, 1:43. Key Play: Aa.Rodgers 37 pass to Adams. Green Bay 3, Minnesota 0.
Min_FG Joseph 51, 9:14. Drive: 8 plays, 42 yards, 4:03. Key Play: Cousins 43 pass to Jefferson on 3rd-and-6. Green Bay 3, Minnesota 3.
Min_Cook 1 run (kick failed), 1:48. Drive: 6 plays, 84 yards, 3:20. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-4; Cousins 56 pass to Jefferson. Minnesota 9, Green Bay 3.
Second Quarter
Min_Thielen 10 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:37. Drive: 7 plays, 78 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: Cousins 15 pass to Conklin; Savage 0 interception return to Green Bay 10. Minnesota 16, Green Bay 3.
GB_Deguara 25 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), :30. Drive: 9 plays, 74 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to St. Brown; Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Deguara; Aa.Rodgers 15 pass to Cobb on 3rd-and-8. Minnesota 16, Green Bay 10.
Third Quarter
Min_Jefferson 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 8:26. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 6:34. Key Plays: Cousins 15 pass to Conklin; Cook 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Cook 13 run; Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Minnesota 23, Green Bay 10.
GB_Adams 10 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:35. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to A.Dillon; Aa.Rodgers 12 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 17 pass to Adams; Aa.Rodgers 18 run; St. Brown 11 run. Minnesota 23, Green Bay 17.
Fourth Quarter
GB_Adams 18 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:49. Drive: 12 plays, 94 yards, 7:02. Key Plays: Aa.Rodgers 13 pass to Adams on 3rd-and-6; Aa.Rodgers 26 pass to St. Brown; A.Dillon 7 run on 3rd-and-1. Green Bay 24, Minnesota 23.
Min_Jefferson 23 pass from Cousins (Cook run), 2:17. Drive: 13 plays, 79 yards, 5:32. Key Plays: Nwangwu kick return to Minnesota 21; Cousins 19 pass to Osborn; Cousins 3 pass to Thielen on 3rd-and-3. Minnesota 31, Green Bay 24.
GB_Valdes-Scantling 75 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 2:08. Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 00:09. Green Bay 31, Minnesota 31.
Min_FG Joseph 29, :00. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: Cousins 19 pass to Cook; Cousins 26 pass to Thielen; Cook 12 run. Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31.
A_66,959.
|GB
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|25
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|16
|17
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-11
|9-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|467
|408
|Total Plays
|54
|66
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|6.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|95
|90
|Rushes
|19
|29
|Avg per rush
|5.0
|3.103
|NET YARDS PASSING
|372
|318
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-13
|2-23
|Gross-Yds passing
|385
|341
|Completed-Att.
|23-33
|24-35
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.629
|8.595
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-5-5
|6-6-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|2-51.0
|3-41.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|0
|23
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-92
|3-25
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:59
|31:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Green Bay, Dillon 11-53, Aa.Rodgers 2-21, St. Brown 1-11, P.Taylor 4-11, Love 1-(minus 1). Minnesota, Cook 22-86, Mattison 3-5, Jefferson 1-3, Ham 1-0, Cousins 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 23-33-0-385. Minnesota, Cousins 24-35-0-341.
RECEIVING_Green Bay, Adams 7-115, Dillon 6-44, Valdes-Scantling 4-123, St. Brown 2-43, Deguara 2-37, Cobb 1-15, Dafney 1-8. Minnesota, Jefferson 8-169, Thielen 8-82, Conklin 3-35, Cook 3-29, Osborn 1-19, Westbrook 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Minnesota, Westbrook 1-8.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Green Bay, None. Minnesota, Nwangwu 1-15.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Green Bay, Campbell 6-1-0, Savage 6-1-0, Douglas 5-0-0, P.Smith 4-2-2, Lancaster 3-1-0, Stokes 3-1-0, Barnes 2-2-0, Amos 2-1-0, Clark 2-1-0, Galeai 2-1-0, Keke 2-0-0, King 2-0-0, Lowry 2-0-0, Burks 1-1-0, Slaton 1-1-0, Black 1-0-0, Sullivan 1-0-0, Garvin 0-1-0. Minnesota, Woods 5-0-0, Kendricks 4-6-0, Barr 4-5-0, H.Smith 4-0-1, Peterson 3-0-0, Watts 2-2-1, Breeland 2-2-0, J.Lynch 2-0-0, Richardson 2-0-0, Tomlinson 1-2-0, Vigil 1-2-0, Wonnum 1-0-0, Alexander 0-3-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Green Bay, None. Minnesota, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 32.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.