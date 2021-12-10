|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|7
|21
|—
|28
|Minnesota
|6
|17
|6
|7
|—
|36
First Quarter
Min_Jefferson 14 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:31. Drive: 5 plays, 61 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: Cook 30 run; Mattison 14 run. Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 0.
Second Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 38, 14:43. Drive: 7 plays, 37 yards, 2:02. Key Plays: Cousins 18 pass to Jefferson; Cook 16 run. Minnesota 9, Pittsburgh 0.
Min_Cook 29 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:55. Drive: 5 plays, 78 yards, 3:06. Key Plays: Cousins 22 pass to Jefferson; Cook 15 run; Cousins 19 pass to Conklin. Minnesota 16, Pittsburgh 0.
Min_Cook 7 run (G.Joseph kick), 2:20. Drive: 12 plays, 60 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: Cousins 3 run on 4th-and-1; Cousins 17 pass to Herndon; Cousins 13 pass to Osborn on 3rd-and-10. Minnesota 23, Pittsburgh 0.
Third Quarter
Min_FG G.Joseph 42, 9:36. Drive: 7 plays, 10 yards, 2:49. Key Play: Mattison 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Minnesota 26, Pittsburgh 0.
Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:15. Drive: 6 plays, 23 yards, 2:07. Key Plays: Breeland 18 interception return to Pittsburgh 30; Cook 14 run. Minnesota 29, Pittsburgh 0.
Pit_Harris 3 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:11. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Plays: Harris 3 run on 3rd-and-2; Roethlisberger 29 pass to Washington; Harris 11 run. Minnesota 29, Pittsburgh 7.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 14:49. Drive: 7 plays, 42 yards, 2:14. Key Plays: Witherspoon 4 interception return to Minnesota 42; Harris 13 run; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-4. Minnesota 29, Pittsburgh 14.
Pit_Washington 30 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 12:11. Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:06. Key Play: Roethlisberger 37 pass to D.Johnson. Minnesota 29, Pittsburgh 20.
Min_Osborn 62 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 10:51. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:20. Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 20.
Pit_Freiermuth 15 pass from Roethlisberger (D.Johnson pass from Roethlisberger), 4:14. Drive: 2 plays, 21 yards, 00:44. Key Play: Witherspoon 41 interception return to Minnesota 21. Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28.
A_66,718.
|Pit
|Min
|FIRST DOWNS
|22
|22
|Rushing
|7
|13
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|4
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-13
|5-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|375
|458
|Total Plays
|69
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|106
|242
|Rushes
|24
|36
|Avg per rush
|4.417
|6.722
|NET YARDS PASSING
|269
|216
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-39
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|308
|216
|Completed-Att.
|28-40
|14-31
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.978
|6.968
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|8-7-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|6-41.0
|3-48.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|115
|49
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2-31
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|0-0
|Interceptions
|2-45
|1-18
|PENALTIES-Yds
|11-95
|10-92
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:32
|30:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 20-94, D.Johnson 1-7, Roethlisberger 1-5, Claypool 1-2, Snell 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Cook 27-205, Mattison 6-27, Cousins 2-14, Jefferson 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 28-40-1-308. Minnesota, Cousins 14-31-2-216.
RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Claypool 8-93, McCloud 6-32, D.Johnson 5-76, Washington 4-65, Harris 3-10, Freiermuth 2-32. Minnesota, Jefferson 7-79, Osborn 3-83, Conklin 2-20, Cook 1-17, Herndon 1-17.
PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-8. Minnesota, Westbrook 2-31.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-62. Minnesota, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Schobert 4-3-0, Te.Edmunds 4-1-0, Sutton 4-0-0, Witherspoon 4-0-0, Bush 3-5-0, Fitzpatrick 3-3-0, Heyward 3-3-0, Charlton 2-2-0, Killebrew 2-0-0, Adams 1-1-0, Loudermilk 1-1-0, Wormley 1-1-0, Harris 1-0-0, Highsmith 1-0-0, Maulet 1-0-0, Mondeaux 1-0-0, Norwood 1-0-0, Tuszka 0-2-0, Allen 0-1-0, Layne 0-1-0, T.Watt 0-1-0. Minnesota, Breeland 7-1-0, Kendricks 5-6-1, Woods 5-2-0, Barr 4-5-0, H.Smith 4-1-1, Boyd 4-0-0, Peterson 3-2-0, Richardson 3-0-1, Pierce 2-1-1, Alexander 1-4-0, Watts 1-2-1, J.Lynch 1-1-0, Tomlinson 1-1-0, Jones 1-0-0, Osborn 1-0-0, Westbrook 1-0-0, Willekes 1-0-0, Wonnum 0-2-0, Dantzler 0-1-0, Vigil 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, Witherspoon 2-45. Minnesota, Breeland 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49. Minnesota, G.Joseph 53.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Scott Edwards, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.