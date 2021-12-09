Pittsburgh0072128
Minnesota6176736

First Quarter

Min_Jefferson 14 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 3:31.

Second Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 38, 14:43.

Min_Cook 29 run (G.Joseph kick), 9:55.

Min_Cook 7 run (G.Joseph kick), 2:20.

Third Quarter

Min_FG G.Joseph 42, 9:36.

Min_FG G.Joseph 25, 6:15.

Pit_Harris 3 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Harris 1 run (Boswell kick), 14:49.

Pit_Washington 30 pass from Roethlisberger (pass failed), 12:11.

Min_Osborn 62 pass from Cousins (G.Joseph kick), 10:51.

Pit_Freiermuth 15 pass from Roethlisberger (D.Johnson pass from Roethlisberger), 4:14.

PitMin
First downs2222
Total Net Yards382458
Rushes-yards24-10636-242
Passing276216
Punt Returns1-83-31
Kickoff Returns3-620-0
Interceptions Ret.2-451-18
Comp-Att-Int28-40-114-31-2
Sacked-Yards Lost5-390-0
Punts6-43.03-48.667
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards10-8511-102
Time of Possession29:3230:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Harris 20-94, D.Johnson 1-7, Roethlisberger 1-5, Claypool 1-2, Snell 1-(minus 2). Minnesota, Cook 27-205, Mattison 6-27, Cousins 2-14, Jefferson 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 28-40-1-315. Minnesota, Cousins 14-31-2-216.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Claypool 8-100, McCloud 6-32, D.Johnson 5-76, Washington 4-65, Harris 3-10, Freiermuth 2-32. Minnesota, Jefferson 7-79, Osborn 3-83, Conklin 2-20, Cook 1-17, Herndon 1-17.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Pittsburgh, Boswell 49. Minnesota, G.Joseph 53.

