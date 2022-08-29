|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|1
|9
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.282
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Cordero cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Refsnyder ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Arroyo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Arraez 1b-2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Miranda dh-1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Gordon 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|b-Garlick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hamilton 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|López p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.268
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|León c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.135
|Boston
|001
|100
|000_2
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|130
|00x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Cordero in the 5th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 5th.
LOB_Boston 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Verdugo (33), McGuire (12), Urshela (21). RBIs_Verdugo (60), McGuire (15), Cave (9), Urshela 3 (53). SB_Story (11). CS_Arraez (4). SF_Cave.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Refsnyder, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Martinez); Minnesota 3 (León, Cave, Kepler). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Celestino, Kepler.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 0-4
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|84
|7.27
|Strahm
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|3.69
|Schreiber, BS, 5-8
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.22
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
|Ort
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|7.94
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|4
|2-3
|9
|2
|2
|1
|3
|86
|4.53
|Thielbar, W, 3-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.83
|Duran, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.91
|Jax, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.51
|López, S, 23-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.82
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Schreiber 3-3, Thielbar 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:27. A_19,581 (38,544).
