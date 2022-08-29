BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37210219
Pham lf512000.296
Verdugo rf501103.282
Bogaerts ss402001.305
Devers 3b400000.291
Martinez dh400002.272
Story 2b313010.230
Cordero cf201000.230
a-Refsnyder ph-cf200002.304
Arroyo 1b400001.285
McGuire c401100.266

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2947468
Arraez 1b-2b312010.320
Correa ss310011.274
Kepler rf400000.230
Miranda dh-1b221020.273
Gordon 2b202000.273
b-Garlick ph100001.273
Hamilton 1b100001.000
López p000000---
Urshela 3b201321.268
Cave lf300101.204
Celestino cf401001.255
León c400002.135

Boston001100000_2100
Minnesota00013000x_470

a-struck out for Cordero in the 5th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 5th.

LOB_Boston 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Verdugo (33), McGuire (12), Urshela (21). RBIs_Verdugo (60), McGuire (15), Cave (9), Urshela 3 (53). SB_Story (11). CS_Arraez (4). SF_Cave.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 5 (Refsnyder, Arroyo, Verdugo 2, Martinez); Minnesota 3 (León, Cave, Kepler). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Minnesota 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Celestino, Kepler.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 0-4453332847.27
Strahm2-301111133.69
Schreiber, BS, 5-81-310001112.22
Kelly110002180.00
Ort200022357.94
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy42-392213864.53
Thielbar, W, 3-211-300001153.83
Duran, H, 17100002141.91
Jax, H, 15110002173.51
López, S, 23-2910000191.82

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-0, Schreiber 3-3, Thielbar 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:27. A_19,581 (38,544).

