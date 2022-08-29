BostonMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals372102Totals29474
Pham lf5120Arraez 1b-2b3120
Verdugo rf5011Correa ss3100
Bogaerts ss4020Kepler rf4000
Devers 3b4000Miranda dh-1b2210
Martinez dh4000Gordon 2b2020
Story 2b3130Garlick ph1000
Cordero cf2010Hamilton 1b1000
Refsnyder ph-cf2000López p0000
Arroyo 1b4000Urshela 3b2013
McGuire c4011Cave lf3001
Celestino cf4010
León c4000

Boston0011000002
Minnesota00013000x4

LOB_Boston 9, Minnesota 8. 2B_Verdugo (33), McGuire (12), Urshela (21). SB_Story (11). SF_Cave (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Bello L,0-4453332
Strahm2-301111
Schreiber BS,5-81-310001
Kelly110002
Ort200022
Minnesota
Bundy42-392213
Thielbar W,3-211-300001
Duran H,17100002
Jax H,15110002
López S,23-29100001

Bello pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:27. A_19,581 (38,544).

