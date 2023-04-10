|Minnesota
|1
|0
|3
|—
|4
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Minnesota, Boldy 31 (Johansson, Addison), 12:32. 2, Chicago, Anderson 6 (Katchouk), 18:11.
Second Period_3, Chicago, Bjork 1 (Athanasiou, Robinson), 2:23.
Third Period_4, Minnesota, Johansson 18, 14:00 (sh). 5, Minnesota, Johansson 19 (Boldy), 16:47. 6, Minnesota, Nyquist 11 (Hartman), 18:59 (en).
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 8-5-9_22. Chicago 11-22-8_41.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 3.
Goalies_Minnesota, Gustavsson 22-9-6 (41 shots-39 saves). Chicago, Stalock 9-15-1 (21-18).
A_15,268 (19,717). T_2:26.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kilian McNamara.
