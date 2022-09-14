Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32050110
Melendez lf401001.219
Witt Jr. ss401001.249
Perez c401001.242
Pasquantino 1b400000.251
Taylor cf300012.267
O'Hearn dh400002.221
Dozier 3b300001.233
Massey 2b302000.263
Waters rf300002.182

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3048345
Arraez 2b111000.320
Garlick rf301001.238
1-B.Hamilton pr-lf010000.000
Correa ss402001.282
Miranda 1b300010.277
Urshela 3b110110.271
Gordon lf-2b411000.277
Sánchez dh401201.214
Celestino cf301010.245
Cave rf-lf-rf401000.196
León c300012.167

Kansas City000000000_050
Minnesota30000010x_480

1-ran for Garlick in the 7th.

LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (27), Sánchez (22), Correa (20). RBIs_Sánchez 2 (52), Urshela (55). SF_Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Pasquantino, Witt Jr.); Minnesota 5 (León 3, Gordon, Sánchez). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Miranda, Cave. GIDP_Miranda.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Massey, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 4-9453331814.10
Cuas1-300011193.41
Garrett2-30000174.99
Hernández221101367.88
Weaver110001176.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 8-4730018912.91
Thielbar110001123.57
López110001174.11

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0. HBP_Cuas (Urshela). PB_León (3).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:43. A_14,927 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

