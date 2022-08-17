|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Rooker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pratto ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Garcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|210
|100
|00x
|—
|4
E_Massey (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Gordon (17). HR_Miranda (12). SB_Kepler (3).
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pagán pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:49. A_23,543 (38,544).
