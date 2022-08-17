Kansas CityMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31060Totals31473
Melendez c3000Buxton dh3000
Witt Jr. 3b4010Correa ss4010
Perez dh4020Arraez 2b4110
Pasquantino 1b4020Miranda 1b4122
Rooker lf2000Urshela 3b4000
Pratto ph-lf2000Celestino cf4110
Massey 2b4010Sánchez c2100
Taylor cf3000Kepler rf3010
Eaton rf3000Gordon lf3011
Garcia ss2000

Kansas City0000000000
Minnesota21010000x4

E_Massey (3). DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5. 2B_Gordon (17). HR_Miranda (12). SB_Kepler (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lynch L,4-8654312
Payamps220012
Minnesota
Mahle21-300011
Pagán W,4-6230000
Jax12-300002
Duran120002
Fulmer110012
Megill100001

Pagán pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:49. A_23,543 (38,544).

