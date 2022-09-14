|Kansas City
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|3
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arraez 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Dozier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cave rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Minnesota
|300
|000
|10x
|—
|4
DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (27), Sánchez (22), Correa (20). SF_Urshela (7).
|4
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cuas (Urshela).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:43. A_14,927 (38,544).
