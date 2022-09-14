Kansas CityMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals30483
Melendez lf4010Arraez 2b1110
Witt Jr. ss4010Garlick rf3010
Perez c4010B.Hamilton pr-lf0100
Pasquantino 1b4000Correa ss4020
Taylor cf3000Miranda 1b3000
O'Hearn dh4000Urshela 3b1101
Dozier 3b3000Gordon lf-2b4110
Massey 2b3020Sánchez dh4012
Waters rf3000Celestino cf3010
Cave rf-lf4010
León c3000

Kansas City0000000000
Minnesota30000010x4

DP_Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Minnesota 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (27), Sánchez (22), Correa (20). SF_Urshela (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Greinke L,4-9453331
Cuas1-300011
Garrett2-300001
Hernández221101
Weaver110001
Minnesota
Gray W,8-4730018
Thielbar110001
López110001

HBP_Cuas (Urshela).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:43. A_14,927 (38,544).

