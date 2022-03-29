Philadelphia0011
Minnesota2204

First Period_1, Minnesota, Dumba 6 (Gaudreau, Boldy), 14:29. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 37 (Eriksson Ek, Spurgeon), 16:23 (pp).

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Greenway 8 (Eriksson Ek, Foligno), 1:35. 4, Minnesota, Fiala 23 (Kulikov, Gaudreau), 18:49.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Frost 3, 4:21 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-4-17_33. Minnesota 16-13-8_37.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Minnesota 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Jones 8-14-3 (37 shots-33 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 21-21-5 (33-32).

A_17,874 (18,064). T_2:25.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Trent Knorr.

