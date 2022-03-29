|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Minnesota, Dumba 6 (Gaudreau, Boldy), 14:29. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 37 (Eriksson Ek, Spurgeon), 16:23 (pp). Penalties_Seeler, PHI (Fighting), 9:12; Deslauriers, MIN (Fighting), 9:12; Provorov, PHI (Holding), 16:04.
Second Period_3, Minnesota, Greenway 8 (Eriksson Ek, Foligno), 1:35. 4, Minnesota, Fiala 23 (Kulikov, Gaudreau), 18:49. Penalties_Hartman, MIN (Hooking), 3:15; Brown, PHI (High Sticking), 6:08; Ristolainen, PHI (Cross Checking), 11:45.
Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Frost 3, 4:21 (pp). Penalties_Jost, MIN (High Sticking), 3:00; Merrill, MIN (Slashing), 8:14.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-4-17_33. Minnesota 16-13-8_37.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 4; Minnesota 1 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Jones 8-14-3 (37 shots-33 saves). Minnesota, Fleury 21-21-5 (33-32).
A_17,874 (18,064). T_2:25.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Trent Knorr.
