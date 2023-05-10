|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|7
|11
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Cronenworth 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.236
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.246
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Sullivan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.158
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Kepler rf
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.189
|Kirilloff 1b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Castro ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|d-Solano ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Gordon ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|San Diego
|000
|000
|110
|10_3
|4
|0
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|000
|11_4
|9
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Sullivan in the 8th. b-singled for Taylor in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Farmer in the 9th. d-singled for Gallo in the 10th.
E_Gallo (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Polanco (5), Kepler (5), Correa (6). HR_Soto (6), off P.López; Kepler (6), off Lugo. RBIs_Soto (18), Machado (18), Nola (7), Kepler (13), Correa (16), Solano (5), Kirilloff (1). SB_Soto 2 (3), Cronenworth (2). CS_Soto (1). SF_Machado. S_Nola.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Soto 2, Carpenter 2); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Kepler). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Minnesota 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grisham, Machado. LIDP_Soto. GIDP_Gallo, Kepler.
DP_San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth; Odor, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Minnesota 2 (Gallo, Kirilloff, Gallo; Kirilloff).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|84
|3.18
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.10
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.55
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|6.00
|Hader, BS, 11-13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|16
|1.06
|Tapia, L, 0-1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3.48
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López
|6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
|98
|3.47
|Stewart, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|J.López, BS, 2-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|1.69
|Duran
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.84
|Jax, W, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|17
|3.45
IBB_off Hader (Buxton), off Jax (Soto), off Tapia (Correa). HBP_P.López (Cronenworth). WP_Hader. PB_Sullivan (1).
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:51. A_18,467 (38,544).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.