San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32343711
Tatis Jr. rf501003.266
Cronenworth 1b100030.236
Machado 3b400100.250
Soto lf311120.246
Bogaerts ss401012.272
Carpenter dh500003.211
Odor 2b410002.105
Grisham cf311010.217
Sullivan c200001.208
a-Cruz ph100000.266
Nola c000100.158

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3649448
Buxton dh400010.226
Kepler rf532101.223
Correa ss301120.189
Kirilloff 1b-lf402110.333
Polanco 2b401001.278
Farmer 3b301001.235
c-Castro ph-3b110000.186
Gallo lf300002.182
d-Solano ph-1b101100.273
Vázquez c400002.214
Taylor cf200000.242
b-Gordon ph-cf201001.164

San Diego00000011010_340
Minnesota10100000011_491

No outs when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Sullivan in the 8th. b-singled for Taylor in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Farmer in the 9th. d-singled for Gallo in the 10th.

E_Gallo (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Minnesota 8. 2B_Polanco (5), Kepler (5), Correa (6). HR_Soto (6), off P.López; Kepler (6), off Lugo. RBIs_Soto (18), Machado (18), Nola (7), Kepler (13), Correa (16), Solano (5), Kirilloff (1). SB_Soto 2 (3), Cronenworth (2). CS_Soto (1). SF_Machado. S_Nola.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Soto 2, Carpenter 2); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Kepler). RISP_San Diego 0 for 5; Minnesota 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grisham, Machado. LIDP_Soto. GIDP_Gallo, Kepler.

DP_San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth; Odor, Bogaerts, Cronenworth); Minnesota 2 (Gallo, Kirilloff, Gallo; Kirilloff).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo652215843.18
Honeywell Jr.11000083.10
Hill110000112.55
García100010226.00
Hader, BS, 11-13111013161.06
Tapia, L, 0-101101033.48
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López61-321148983.47
Stewart, H, 12-30000190.00
J.López, BS, 2-5121110171.69
Duran201001171.84
Jax, W, 2-4100021173.45

IBB_off Hader (Buxton), off Jax (Soto), off Tapia (Correa). HBP_P.López (Cronenworth). WP_Hader. PB_Sullivan (1).

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:51. A_18,467 (38,544).

