SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3102035
Frazier dh400000.158
France 1b400002.267
Winker lf300010.154
Haniger rf400001.188
Toro 2b400000.000
Suárez 3b401000.083
Crawford ss401000.333
Rodríguez cf200011.071
Raleigh c200001.250
a-Kelenic ph000010.091
Murphy c000000.667

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32410438
Buxton cf322010.333
Correa ss410002.125
Arraez 3b413100.556
Polanco 2b302210.286
Urshela dh401100.333
Kepler rf400000.077
Sánchez c401002.250
Sanó 1b300012.000
Kirilloff lf301002.067
Celestino lf000000---

Seattle000000000_021
Minnesota10003000x_4103

a-walked for Raleigh in the 8th.

E_Raleigh (1), Sánchez (1), Correa (1), Kirilloff (1). LOB_Seattle 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Suárez (1), Polanco (1), Buxton 2 (2). RBIs_Polanco 2 (3), Arraez (2), Urshela (2). SB_Buxton (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Crawford, France, Haniger); Minnesota 5 (Kepler 4, Correa 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 5; Minnesota 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Kepler.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 0-141-353333916.23
Misiewicz2-331100105.40
Romo110002260.00
Swanson110000210.00
Muñoz100003139.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, W, 1-0510012670.00
Thielbar100010190.00
Duffey110001149.00
Smith100012190.00
Duran100000110.00

Inherited runners-scored_Misiewicz 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00. A_12,932 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

