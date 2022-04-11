SeattleMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31020Totals324104
Frazier dh4000Buxton cf3220
France 1b4000Correa ss4100
Winker lf3000Arraez 3b4131
Haniger rf4000Polanco 2b3022
Toro 2b4000Urshela dh4011
Suárez 3b4010Kepler rf4000
Crawford ss4010Sánchez c4010
Rodríguez cf2000Sanó 1b3000
Raleigh c2000Kirilloff lf3010
Kelenic ph0000Celestino lf0000
Murphy c0000

Seattle0000000000
Minnesota10003000x4

E_Raleigh (1), Sánchez (1), Correa (1), Kirilloff (1). DP_Seattle 1, Minnesota 0. LOB_Seattle 7, Minnesota 8. 2B_Suárez (1), Polanco (1), Buxton 2 (2). SB_Buxton (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Flexen L,0-141-353333
Misiewicz2-331100
Romo110002
Swanson110000
Muñoz100003
Minnesota
Bundy W,1-0510012
Thielbar100010
Duffey110001
Smith100012
Duran100000

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:00. A_12,932 (38,544).

