First Period_None. Penalties_None.
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Gaudreau 4 (Brodin, Fiala), 4:53 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Zuccarello 14 (Greenway, Duhaime), 6:56. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 19 (Zuccarello), 14:08. Penalties_Borgstrom, CHI (Tripping), 2:55; Greenway, MIN (Delay of Game), 11:22.
Third Period_4, Minnesota, Fiala 13 (Boldy, Gaudreau), 10:38. 5, Minnesota, Sturm 8 (Dewar, Rask), 12:02. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 13-11-11_35. Chicago 8-10-12_30.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 1 of 1; Chicago 0 of 1.
Goalies_Minnesota, Talbot 17-8-1 (30 shots-30 saves). Chicago, Delia 0-1-0 (5-5), Chicago, Fleury 14-15-3 (30-25).
A_0 (19,717). T_2:15.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Travis Toomey.