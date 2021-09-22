|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|4
|1
|8
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Cave lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Kepler rf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.213
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Gordon cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.199
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Ryan p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Minaya p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Buxton ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Alcala p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|2
|18
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.363
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.235
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|b-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|e-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.310
|T.Thompson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.120
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-Bote ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Minnesota
|200
|101
|001_5
|9
|0
|Chicago
|020
|000
|002_4
|7
|1
a-doubled for Minaya in the 7th. b- for Chirinos in the 7th. c-struck out for Wick in the 8th. d-doubled for Alcala in the 9th. e-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.
E_Duffy (5). LOB_Minnesota 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Jeffers (9), Kepler (21), Buxton (17), Gordon (9), Polanco (35), Duffy (8), Schwindel (14). HR_Kepler 2 (19), off Hendricks. RBIs_Kepler 3 (52), Simmons (31), Hoerner 2 (16), Happ (57), Contreras (50). SB_Gordon (10), Duffy (7), Happ (6), Hoerner (5). CS_Jeffers (1). SF_Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Arraez 2, Cave 2); Chicago 3 (Happ, T.Thompson 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 7; Chicago 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Simmons, Schwindel, Contreras. GIDP_T.Thompson.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Arraez, Sanó).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 2-1
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|11
|86
|2.45
|Minaya, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.70
|Duffey, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.45
|Alcala, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.20
|Colomé, S, 15-22
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|24
|3.98
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, L, 14-7
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|3
|0
|3
|72
|4.81
|Morgan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.13
|Alzolay
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.80
|Wick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.74
|Heuer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:02. A_24,402 (41,649).