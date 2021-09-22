MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3559418
Arraez 2b500001.281
Rooker lf300000.201
Cave lf100001.181
Donaldson 3b411000.251
Kepler rf433300.213
Sanó 1b400001.220
Gordon cf411002.251
Jeffers c301011.199
Simmons ss301100.224
Ryan p200002.000
Minaya p000000---
a-Buxton ph101000.289
Duffey p000000---
Alcala p000000---
d-Polanco ph101000.274
Colomé p000000---

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33474218
Ortega cf401002.280
Schwindel 1b412001.363
Wisdom 3b400004.235
Happ lf321111.226
Duffy 2b311012.266
Chirinos c200001.227
b-Martini ph100001.143
Romine c000000.176
e-Contreras ph100100.228
Hoerner ss402201.310
T.Thompson rf400003.167
Hendricks p200001.120
Morgan p000000---
Alzolay p000000.067
Wick p000000---
c-Bote ph100001.193
Heuer p000000---

Minnesota200101001_590
Chicago020000002_471

a-doubled for Minaya in the 7th. b- for Chirinos in the 7th. c-struck out for Wick in the 8th. d-doubled for Alcala in the 9th. e-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.

E_Duffy (5). LOB_Minnesota 5, Chicago 4. 2B_Jeffers (9), Kepler (21), Buxton (17), Gordon (9), Polanco (35), Duffy (8), Schwindel (14). HR_Kepler 2 (19), off Hendricks. RBIs_Kepler 3 (52), Simmons (31), Hoerner 2 (16), Happ (57), Contreras (50). SB_Gordon (10), Duffy (7), Happ (6), Hoerner (5). CS_Jeffers (1). SF_Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Arraez 2, Cave 2); Chicago 3 (Happ, T.Thompson 2). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 7; Chicago 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Simmons, Schwindel, Contreras. GIDP_T.Thompson.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Arraez, Sanó).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 2-15322111862.45
Minaya, H, 5110001132.70
Duffey, H, 18100002123.45
Alcala, H, 10100002104.20
Colomé, S, 15-22132212243.98
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks, L, 14-752-354303724.81
Morgan1-30000143.13
Alzolay120003204.80
Wick100001154.74
Heuer121110161.69

Inherited runners-scored_Morgan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:02. A_24,402 (41,649).

